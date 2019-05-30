Your first trade for Thursday, May 30

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.Politicsread more
Uber reported earnings for the first time as a public company on Thursday after the bell.Technologyread more
About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.Marketsread more
Pence's remarks are expected to bring a censure on China's human rights record from one of the Trump administration's highest-ranking China hawks.Politicsread more
Gap CEO Art Peck said he was "not at all satisfied" with the dismal results from the apparel retailer during its fiscal first quarter.Retailread more
"If we can't be economic, there's no hope for the U.S. industry," says James Litinsky, co-chairman of the Mountain Pass Materials mine.Marketsread more
D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, who has the third highest target price for Amazon at $2,550 per share, according to FactSet, wrote in a note published Thursday that he is closely...Technologyread more
"Money managers are desperate to avoid owning companies that could be facing estimate cuts, and this checklist is what protects them," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Just five Dow components were poised for May gains Thursday afternoon, a reflection of the effect the trade war is having on Wall Street.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 30.Market Insiderread more
Amazon is considering buying Boost mainly for an attached wholesale deal that would allow the buyer to use T-Mobile's wireless network for at least six years, one of the...Technologyread more
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Pete Najarian was a buyer of the Oil Services ETF.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Disney.
Steve Grasso was a buyer of Ross Stores.
Guy Adami was a buyer of Devon Energy.
