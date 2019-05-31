Bank of Italy warns coalition government against higher spending

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

John Negroponte: Trump's Mexico tariff threat is bad politics and...

"I think it's both bad politically and bad economically and I don't think it's really going to help solve the immigration problem, either," said former American diplomat John...

World Economyread more

Trump says US will impose 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from...

Duties of up to 25% will be added if Mexico does not substantially stop the "illegal inflow of aliens" entering the U.S., the White House said Thursday.

Traderead more

Trump may be jeopardizing new NAFTA by threatening Mexico with a...

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that his country plans to impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from June 10.

World Economyread more

Dow futures fall 200 points after Trump announces tariffs on...

Market participants moved aggressively to price in deeper rate cuts by the Federal Reserve over the coming months.

Pre-Marketsread more

Shares of Asian automakers tumble as US announces tariffs on...

Shares of Asian automakers dropped on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced fresh tariffs on Mexico.

Autosread more

Chinese factory activity contracts more than expected, official...

China's manufacturing activity contracted more than expected for in the month of May amid a bitter trade war with the U.S.

China Economyread more

The US-China rivalry could become dangerous, Asian leaders and...

The United States and China must find ways to coexist before rising trade and security tensions spiral out of control, Asian political figures and experts say.

World Politicsread more

Asia stocks mixed as Chinese economic data disappoints;...

Stocks in Asia traded mixed on Friday afternoon as Chinese economic data came in below expectations.

Asia Marketsread more

North Korea's Kim reportedly executes officials after failed...

North Korea executed Kim Hyok Chol, its special envoy to the United States, and foreign ministry officials who carried out working-level negotiations for the second U.S.-North...

World Politicsread more

Here's why China's threat to restrict rare earth minerals is so...

About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.

Marketsread more

Saudi Arabia says firm Arab stand needed to deter Iran — but Iraq...

Saudi Arabia's King Salman told an emergency Arab summit on Thursday that decisive action was needed to stop Iranian "escalations" in the region following attacks on Gulf oil...

Defenseread more

'Demise of Amazon': One of the company's biggest bulls shares...

D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, who has the third highest target price for Amazon at $2,550 per share, according to FactSet, wrote in a note published Thursday that he is closely...

Technologyread more
Europe News

Bank of Italy warns coalition government against higher spending

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • The current coalition government, in power for about a year, vowed to increase spending to boost the Italian economy. 
  • The central bank added that the risks of higher spending "must not be underestimated."
The Vice Premiers Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini with the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte participate in the Celebration of the Day of Remembrance at the Quirinale, on January 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy.
Simona Granati - Corbis | Corbis News | Getty Images

The Bank of Italy has cautioned the anti-establishment government in Rome against widening the country's deficit.

The warning from the central bank comes at a time when tensions between the Italian government and the European Commission, which oversees fiscal policy across the EU, are running high. Earlier this week, Brussels sent a letter to Italy, asking the government to explain why the country's debt did not come down in 2018.

"To confine ourselves to seeking temporary relief by raising the public deficit could prove less than effective, even counterproductive, if this led to a deterioration in financial conditions and in the confidence of households and firms," the Bank of Italy said in its annual report Friday.

The central bank added that the risks of higher spending "must not be underestimated."

The current coalition government, in power for about a year, vowed to increase spending to boost the Italian economy. As a result, it has put forward initiatives such as a citizens' income (which aims to help out the poorest) and plans to lower the retirement age.

VIDEO2:5702:57
Italian economy hasn't recovered from financial crisis, ECB vice president says
Street Signs Europe

Such spending plans have raised eyebrows in Brussels, given that Italy has the second highest debt pile in the European Union. The European Commission alerted Rome since last autumn that it had to bring down its deficit target for 2019 in order to reduce its debt pile. They both agreed to lower the government's initial deficit target from 2.4% and 2.04% at the end of 2018. However, the Italian government has had to revised upwards that target earlier this year.

The Bank of Italy also said that the high debt levels in Italy continue to be a "severe constraint."

"Compared with the rest of the euro area, the cost of Italy's public debt is higher and its economic growth lower," the central bank said in its report.

According to data from the European Commission, released earlier this month, Italy's debt pile is set to reach 133.7% of GDP this year and to increase to 135.2% in 2020.

The government's plans and its battle with the EU over spending has sparked some volatility in the bond market, leading to higher yields. The Bank of Italy warned Friday that such bond market moves "are curbing growth prospects."