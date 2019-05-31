Bank of Italy warns coalition government against higher spending

The Vice Premiers Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini with the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte participate in the Celebration of the Day of Remembrance at the Quirinale, on January 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

The Bank of Italy has cautioned the anti-establishment government in Rome against widening the country's deficit.

The warning from the central bank comes at a time when tensions between the Italian government and the European Commission, which oversees fiscal policy across the EU, are running high. Earlier this week, Brussels sent a letter to Italy, asking the government to explain why the country's debt did not come down in 2018.

"To confine ourselves to seeking temporary relief by raising the public deficit could prove less than effective, even counterproductive, if this led to a deterioration in financial conditions and in the confidence of households and firms," the Bank of Italy said in its annual report Friday.

The central bank added that the risks of higher spending "must not be underestimated."

The current coalition government, in power for about a year, vowed to increase spending to boost the Italian economy. As a result, it has put forward initiatives such as a citizens' income (which aims to help out the poorest) and plans to lower the retirement age.