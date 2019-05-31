Bank of Italy warns coalition government against higher spending

"I think it's both bad politically and bad economically and I don't think it's really going to help solve the immigration problem, either," said former American diplomat John...World Economyread more
Duties of up to 25% will be added if Mexico does not substantially stop the "illegal inflow of aliens" entering the U.S., the White House said Thursday.Traderead more
U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that his country plans to impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from June 10.World Economyread more
Market participants moved aggressively to price in deeper rate cuts by the Federal Reserve over the coming months.Pre-Marketsread more
Shares of Asian automakers dropped on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced fresh tariffs on Mexico.Autosread more
China's manufacturing activity contracted more than expected for in the month of May amid a bitter trade war with the U.S.China Economyread more
The United States and China must find ways to coexist before rising trade and security tensions spiral out of control, Asian political figures and experts say.World Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia traded mixed on Friday afternoon as Chinese economic data came in below expectations.Asia Marketsread more
North Korea executed Kim Hyok Chol, its special envoy to the United States, and foreign ministry officials who carried out working-level negotiations for the second U.S.-North...World Politicsread more
About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.Marketsread more
Saudi Arabia's King Salman told an emergency Arab summit on Thursday that decisive action was needed to stop Iranian "escalations" in the region following attacks on Gulf oil...Defenseread more
The Bank of Italy has cautioned the anti-establishment government in Rome against widening the country's deficit.
The warning from the central bank comes at a time when tensions between the Italian government and the European Commission, which oversees fiscal policy across the EU, are running high. Earlier this week, Brussels sent a letter to Italy, asking the government to explain why the country's debt did not come down in 2018.
"To confine ourselves to seeking temporary relief by raising the public deficit could prove less than effective, even counterproductive, if this led to a deterioration in financial conditions and in the confidence of households and firms," the Bank of Italy said in its annual report Friday.
The central bank added that the risks of higher spending "must not be underestimated."
The current coalition government, in power for about a year, vowed to increase spending to boost the Italian economy. As a result, it has put forward initiatives such as a citizens' income (which aims to help out the poorest) and plans to lower the retirement age.
Such spending plans have raised eyebrows in Brussels, given that Italy has the second highest debt pile in the European Union. The European Commission alerted Rome since last autumn that it had to bring down its deficit target for 2019 in order to reduce its debt pile. They both agreed to lower the government's initial deficit target from 2.4% and 2.04% at the end of 2018. However, the Italian government has had to revised upwards that target earlier this year.
The Bank of Italy also said that the high debt levels in Italy continue to be a "severe constraint."
"Compared with the rest of the euro area, the cost of Italy's public debt is higher and its economic growth lower," the central bank said in its report.
According to data from the European Commission, released earlier this month, Italy's debt pile is set to reach 133.7% of GDP this year and to increase to 135.2% in 2020.
The government's plans and its battle with the EU over spending has sparked some volatility in the bond market, leading to higher yields. The Bank of Italy warned Friday that such bond market moves "are curbing growth prospects."