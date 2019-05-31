Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Uber, Kraft Heinz & more

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.Politicsread more
After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer opposed President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexico, according to a source close to...
Trump has identified several unrelated issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose on Mexican imports. But they could also...
Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.
In wake of the new Mexican tariffs, Chinese state-run media said the U.S. is "bullying others for its own interests" and will end up "alone" in the global trading system.
Johnson & Johnson must pay a $300 million punitive award to a woman who blamed her rare asbestos-related cancer on the company's talc-based products.
The Chevy Blazer is caught up in Trump's latest trade threat. GM sold 690,865 Mexican-made Chevy and GMC models in the U.S. last year.
President Donald Trump's surprise vow to slap new tariffs on Mexican goods further undermines the chance of a trade resolution with China.
Based on 2018 trade numbers, in which the U.S. imported $371.9 billion from Mexico, that would equate to a tax on U.S. consumers that would start at $18.6 billion and escalate...
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
Atlantic Equities upgraded the stock mostly on valuation after the company's earnings report.
"We are upgrading Uber to Overweight from Neutral due to an increasingly benign competitive environment in ridehailing and more attractive stock valuation. We expect the improving ridehailing competitive landscape to drive accelerating revenue growth and moderating segment losses in that business across FY19, while a new Eats fee structure should augment food delivery unit economics while still enabling rapid gross bookings growth. Meanwhile, the stock is now on less than 0.7x FY20 EV/gross bookings, which we view as too low for the clear market leader in transportation as a service. "
Piper Jaffray said that many of the risks for the company appear to be "priced in."
"We remain cautious on the outlook for KHC and its ability to build or maintain brand equity in a way that can drive sustainable organic growth, especially given its $15B write-down on its key Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands. We believe a new CEO is the right move, but also believe he needs incremental brand spending to rejuvenate KHC's dusty brands, which could weigh on EPS by another $0.15-0.20 (not yet in our model). Divestitures are also likely dilutive, perhaps by $0.20-0.30. However, at 9x our 2020E EPS, risks appear to be reflected in valuation. We maintain our $31 target but raise our rating from UW to Neutral. "
Goldman said Canada Goose is now a "show me" story after the company's earnings report.
"GOOS reported F4Q results on 5/29 and the stock traded off 31% vs. S&P500 -1%. The key focal point for investors was Direct-to-Consumer sales growth, which slowed from the elevated growth rates experienced earlier in the year, and missed consensus estimates, driving the first consolidated revenue miss since GOOS went public. We think it is appropriate for a high multiple stock to experience significant de-rating in response to a sales miss. "
Deutsche Bank downgraded the retailer after the company's guidance reduction.
"We are downgrading shares of JILL to Hold from Buy (PT goes to $2) given product assortment issues that have led to conversion challenges, declining sales, and heavy inventory levels requiring significant markdowns. "
Bank of America downgraded the steel maker on a "souring" price outlook.
"We downgrade Nucor to Underperform from Buy as part of a sweeping review of U.S. steel names, now incorporating: 1) lower near-term prices especially for sheet and rebar; 2) new lower 2021E-2022E forecasts to incorporate our Steelmageddon™ looming glut theme; and 3) a DCF analysis that factors in this three-year cautious stance but an assumed recovery afterward. "