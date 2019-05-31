Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Uber, Kraft Heinz & more

Piper Jaffray said that many of the risks for the company appear to be "priced in."

"We remain cautious on the outlook for KHC and its ability to build or maintain brand equity in a way that can drive sustainable organic growth, especially given its $15B write-down on its key Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands. We believe a new CEO is the right move, but also believe he needs incremental brand spending to rejuvenate KHC's dusty brands, which could weigh on EPS by another $0.15-0.20 (not yet in our model). Divestitures are also likely dilutive, perhaps by $0.20-0.30. However, at 9x our 2020E EPS, risks appear to be reflected in valuation. We maintain our $31 target but raise our rating from UW to Neutral. "