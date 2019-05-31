Elon Musk's SpaceX is now worth more than Tesla

Shares of GM, Ford and other companies with production in Mexico led the decline.Marketsread more
After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.Market Insiderread more
States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.Politicsread more
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.Politicsread more
The tariff was pushed by advisor Stephen Miller, an immigration hawk, according to the source close to the White House.Politicsread more
Apparel retailers' earnings, as a group, are down 24% for the first quarter of 2019, according to an analysis by Retail Metrics. The last time the group's earnings were this...Retailread more
Trump has identified several issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose.Politicsread more
Elon Musk's re-usable rocket venture is now worth more than his electric car company.Technologyread more
Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.Technologyread more
The family behind Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, has closed down all new funding of nonprofits while it deals with myriad lawsuits related to its role in the opioid...Pharmaceuticalsread more
Elon Musk's second-most famous business may soon top his first.Investing in Spaceread more
Elon Musk's space company, SpaceX, is now worth more than his electric car company, Tesla — at least on paper.
SpaceX is valued at $33.3 billion, investors familiar with the company's latest round told CNBC on Friday. Tesla's market cap was $32.8 billion at the end of trading Friday.
Musk is the largest shareholder and CEO of both companies, with a 54% stake in SpaceX and more than 20% ownership of Tesla.
SpaceX successfully launched 60 Starlink satellites into orbit recently, and has raised more than $1.02 billion since the beginning of 2019. Tesla shares have declined by more than 44% during the same period.
The electric vehicle maker has struggled to rein in its spending, while staking its future on success in China. Its effort to set up a factory in Shanghai began this year as trade relations between the US and China rapidly deteriorated.
Until Tesla can manufacture its Model 3 electric sedans there, it faces steep import taxes in China. It also faces higher tariffs on parts and raw materials it buys from Chinese suppliers to make its batteries and cars in the United States.
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said (on a May 22 call) that investors shouldn't rule out the possibility that Musk could use his SpaceX stake to "collateralize" Tesla. "There's a precedent for Elon Musk to think across his portfolio of companies," he said, referencing the 2016 acquisition of SolarCity by Tesla.
The deal cost Tesla around $5 billion — it issued $2 billion in stock, and took on about $3 billion in SolarCity debt. It was also seen as a bailout for Musk, and his family — his cousin Lyndon Rive was the CEO of the residential solar installer, while Elon Musk and other friends and family members had personally invested in SolarCity as well.