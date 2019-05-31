European markets fall sharply after Trump stokes recession fears; Stoxx 600 hits 3-month low

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that his country plans to impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from June 10.World Economyread more
European stocks opened sharply lower Friday morning after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from June 10, stirring fears of a global recession.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 1% after the opening bell, hitting its lowest point since February 19. Autos led the losses with a 2.6% drop as all sectors traded in the red. Telecoms stocks were the best performer, falling just 0.2% in early trade.
President Trump announced the sweeping tariffs on Mexican goods Thursday afternoon in response to what he claimed is a "border crisis," throwing the fate of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, into question.
In Asia, stocks traded mixed Friday afternoon as China's manufacturing data missed analysts' expectations, Japan's Nikkei 225 leading losses with a 0.82% dip during afternoon trade. Shares of Asian automakers tumbled on the tariff news.
Stateside, investors will be monitoring the fallout from the announcement of the tariffs, which President Trump said could increase to 25% by October 1 this year if Mexico doesn't stem the flow of undocumented migrants to the U.S. southern border. Prominent former diplomat John Negroponte told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Thursday evening U.S. time that the move was "bad politically and bad economically."
Back in Europe, Italy's "anti-establishment" 5-Star Movement on Thursday backed leader Luigi Di Maio to continue in his role, following a bruising defeat in European parliamentary elections.
Reuters reported that banking giant HSBC is set to cut several hundred jobs in its investment banking division by the end of the year, while Russia's Gazprom reported a 44% jump in first-quarter net income Thursday afternoon.
Investors will also have an eye on German April retail sales figures and May inflation data, along with Italian GDP and inflation data releases expected Friday.
In terms of individual stocks, French corporate and investment bank Natixis fell 7% in early trade, while Wizz Air shares fell 6% despite posting net profit Friday of 292 million euros ($325 million) in the 12 months to March 31.