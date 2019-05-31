Acting FDA chief says regulators don't know much about CBD despite 'explosion of interest'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump's Mexico tariffs would hit some key 2020 states...

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.

Politicsread more

Investors are now counting on the Fed to rescue the market

After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.

Market Insiderread more

Business groups are considering suing the White House over Mexico...

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.

Politicsread more

Mnuchin and Lighthizer were opposed to Trump tariffs on Mexico,...

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer opposed President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexico, according to a source close to...

Politicsread more

Trump: Mexico tariffs will remedy trade deficit, bring jobs back...

Trump has identified several unrelated issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose on Mexican imports. But they could also...

Politicsread more

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has one job: Don't ruin the popular...

Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.

Technologyread more

Forcing 'America First' on others will lead to 'America Alone:'...

In wake of the new Mexican tariffs, Chinese state-run media said the U.S. is "bullying others for its own interests" and will end up "alone" in the global trading system.

Marketsread more

J&J must pay $300 million punitive award in talc case; company...

Johnson & Johnson must pay a $300 million punitive award to a woman who blamed her rare asbestos-related cancer on the company's talc-based products.

Health and Scienceread more

Trump's Mexico threat puts GM, Fiat Chrysler in bind. Will raise...

The Chevy Blazer is caught up in Trump's latest trade threat. GM sold 690,865 Mexican-made Chevy and GMC models in the U.S. last year.

Autosread more

Surprise Mexican tariffs hurt China agreement chances

President Donald Trump's surprise vow to slap new tariffs on Mexican goods further undermines the chance of a trade resolution with China.

Marketsread more

The new front in Trump's trade war could cost consumers at least...

Based on 2018 trade numbers, in which the U.S. imported $371.9 billion from Mexico, that would equate to a tax on U.S. consumers that would start at $18.6 billion and escalate...

Traderead more

China to establish a list of unreliable foreign entities

China said it will establish a list of so-called unreliable entities of foreign companies that "seriously damage" the interests of domestic firms.

Marketsread more
Health and Science

Acting FDA chief says regulators don't know much about CBD despite 'explosion of interest'

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless says "critical questions" exist about adding CBD to consumer products.
  • CBD, short for cannabidiol, is cropping up in plenty of consumer products despite FDA restrictions.
  • FDA regulators will evaluate evidence Friday at a public hearing on CBD.
A matcha shop that offers drinks with drops of CBD oil.
Angelica Lavito | CNBC

Despite all the hype and excitement around CBD, regulators still don't know how safe the cannabis compound is for human use, acting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Ned Sharpless said Friday as the agency kicked off its first public hearing on the industry.

"There are real risks associated with [THC and CBD] and critical questions remain about the safety of their widespread use in foods and dietary supplements, as well as other consumer products — including cosmetics, which are subject to a separate regulatory framework," Sharpless said, according to a transcript of his prepared remarks.

"And given the new interest in marketing cannabis products across the range of areas FDA regulates, we will need to carefully evaluate how all these pieces fit together in terms of how consumers might access cannabis products," Sharpless said. "Nowhere is this truer than with CBD. While we have seen an explosion of interest in products containing CBD, there is still much that we don't know."

Sharpless kicked off the FDA's public hearing on CBD, a widely anticipated meeting that's intended to help the agency figure out how to regulate products that add it. He said more than 500 people registered to attend the meeting in-person at FDA's headquarters outside Washington, and more than 800 people registered to join remotely. The FDA has about 140 speakers lined up to testify.

Congress in December legalized CBD, or cannabidiol, derived from hemp. The nonintoxicating cannabis compound is being added to just about everything, including makeup, tea, pet treats and soft drinks — even though there's little data to support the many claims of its benefits.

"When hemp was removed as a controlled substance, this lack of research, and therefore evidence, to support CBD's broader use in FDA-regulated products, including in foods and dietary supplements, has resulted in unique complexities for its regulation, including many unanswered questions related to its safety," Sharpless said.

Even though CBD is cropping up in a slew of products, the FDA's rules prohibit companies from adding the compound to any food or dietary supplements because it's an active ingredient in a drug product. Sharpless said the FDA generally prohibits putting drugs into the food supply for "important reasons," like that when approving prescription drugs it carefully evaluates specific formulations, dosages and strengths for a particular population.

"Although the law says that FDA can issue regulations to create new exceptions to these statutory provisions, FDA has never issued a regulation like that for any substance," Sharpless said. "So, if we were thinking about doing that for a substance like CBD, it would be new terrain for the FDA."

Drafting and implementing a regulation could take years. Friday's hearing is simply a listening session for regulators. The agency is taking public comments through July 2.