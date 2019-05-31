Almost half of all Americans struggle to save $400 for an emergency, says JP Morgan's Duckett

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump's Mexico tariffs would hit some key 2020 states...

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.

Politicsread more

Investors are now counting on the Fed to rescue the market

After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.

Market Insiderread more

Business groups are considering suing the White House over Mexico...

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.

Politicsread more

Mnuchin and Lighthizer were opposed to Trump tariffs on Mexico,...

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer opposed President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexico, according to a source close to...

Politicsread more

Trump: Mexico tariffs will remedy trade deficit, bring jobs back...

Trump has identified several unrelated issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose on Mexican imports. But they could also...

Politicsread more

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has one job: Don't ruin the popular...

Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.

Technologyread more

Forcing 'America First' on others will lead to 'America Alone:'...

In wake of the new Mexican tariffs, Chinese state-run media said the U.S. is "bullying others for its own interests" and will end up "alone" in the global trading system.

Marketsread more

J&J must pay $300 million punitive award in talc case; company...

Health and Scienceread more

Trump's Mexico threat puts GM, Fiat Chrysler in bind. Will raise...

The Chevy Blazer is caught up in Trump's latest trade threat. GM sold 690,865 Mexican-made Chevy and GMC models in the U.S. last year.

Autosread more

Surprise Mexican tariffs hurt China agreement chances

President Donald Trump's surprise vow to slap new tariffs on Mexican goods further undermines the chance of a trade resolution with China.

Marketsread more

The new front in Trump's trade war could cost consumers at least...

Based on 2018 trade numbers, in which the U.S. imported $371.9 billion from Mexico, that would equate to a tax on U.S. consumers that would start at $18.6 billion and escalate...

Traderead more

China to establish a list of unreliable foreign entities

China said it will establish a list of so-called unreliable entities of foreign companies that "seriously damage" the interests of domestic firms.

Marketsread more
Finance

Almost half of all Americans struggle to save $400 for an emergency, says JP Morgan's Duckett

Hugh Son@hugh_son
Key Points
  • "What we are not doing well, one that we still have to focus on, is that 46% of Americans are concerned about saving $400 in the event of an emergency," J.P. Morgan Chase's consumer banking chief Thasunda Duckett told Andrew Ross Sorkin on CNBC's Squawk Box.
  • The situation is more dire in the African-American community, said Duckett. The median net worth of a single black man or woman is about $200 to $300, compared to $15,000 to $28,000 for white counterparts, she said.
Thasunda Duckett, chief executive officer of consumer banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Nearly half of all Americans are worried they can't save $400 for an emergency, exposing a need for better financial education, J.P. Morgan Chase's consumer banking chief Thasunda Duckett said Friday.

"What we are not doing well, one that we still have to focus on, is that 46% of Americans are concerned about saving $400 in the event of an emergency," Duckett said in an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin on CNBC's Squawk Box. "What we have to continue to do as an industry is to educate our customers and let them know the importance of and how they can get on a path to saving."

The situation is more dire in the African-American community, said Duckett. The median net worth of a single black man or woman is about $200 to $300, compared to $15,000 to $28,000 for white counterparts, she said.

"We still have to make sure that access to capital, access to building that rainy day fund, is accessible to all Americans around the country," Duckett said.

Banks including J.P. Morgan, the largest U.S. lender by assets, have begun to adopt auto-saving features as part of their digital banking platforms in an effort to make saving easier.