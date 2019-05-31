IBM CEO: AI-driven 'new collar' jobs are coming, and it's up to businesses to prepare a new generation of workers

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Business groups are considering suing the White House over Mexico...

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.

Investors are now counting on the Fed to rescue the market

After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.

Trump's Mexico tariffs would hit some key 2020 states...

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.

Mnuchin and Lighthizer opposed Trump tariffs on Mexico, source...

The tariff was pushed by advisor Stephen Miller, an immigration hawk, according to the source close to the White House.

Dow drops more than 350 points after Trump threatens new tariffs...

Shares of GM, Ford and other companies with production in Mexico led the decline.

Police: 12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting

Authorities identified the shooter as a disgruntled employee of the Public Utilities Department. They did not release his name.

Cramer's week ahead: Game-changing data can counter surprise...

"In an era where all that matters is who's next for punishment, we need to be very cautious," Jim Cramer says.

What to watch in the market in the week ahead

A Fed policy conference will be a big focus in the week ahead after President Trump's tariff threat against Mexico raised expectations for interest rate cuts.

Facebook's Mosseri fought hard against fake news — now he's...

Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.

How the Sackler family became nonprofit pariahs

The family behind Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, has closed down all new funding of nonprofits while it deals with myriad lawsuits related to its role in the opioid...

Elon Musk's SpaceX is now worth more than Tesla

Elon Musk's reusable rocket venture is now worth more than his electric car company.

Apparel retail earnings haven't been this bad since the Great...

Apparel retailers' earnings, as a group, are down 24% for the first quarter of 2019, according to an analysis by Retail Metrics. The last time the group's earnings were this...

IBM CEO: AI-driven 'new collar' jobs are coming, and it's up to businesses to prepare a new generation of workers

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • "[There's] a different paradigm that, Jim, I think is going to be needed to make this an inclusive era. It is one of the things I worry the most," IBM CEO Ginni Rometty says.
  • "We build these technologies so I think we have a responsibility … to prepare society for these technologies," she tells Jim Cramer.
  • "I Think [P-TECH] is the most ambitious and most successful program of its kind in the world,"
VIDEO3:3303:33
IBM CEO: AI-driven jobs coming
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty said Friday that corporations owe it to society and their shareholders to help prepare people for AI-driven changes to the workforce.

In a world where it is expected that artificial intelligence will impact every existing job, she said business leaders have an important social, corporate and economic responsibility to help high school students develop skills for what she called "new collar" jobs at the intersection of business and technology. Think cloud and cyber careers, she said.

"[There's] a different paradigm that I think is going to be needed to make this an inclusive era. It is one of the things I worry the most," Rometty said in a one-on-one interview with "Mad Money's" Jim Cramer. "We build these technologies so I think we have a responsibility … to prepare society for these technologies."

The interview was taped at the Pathways in Technology Early College High School in Brooklyn, New York. The school is one of a group of 200, in more than a dozen countries, that IBM has helped design in partnership with education and business institutions.

The digital transformation, commonly called the Fourth Industrial Revolution, is projected to generate $100 trillion in value over the next decade, according to the World Economic Forum. The Pathways in Technology program, or P-TECH, focuses on STEM education covering the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

"I think it's the most ambitious and most successful program of its kind in the world," Rometty said.

Rometty, who also serves as chair and president of the company, said the curriculum provides a six-year pipeline for students to complete high school requirements and obtain an associate degree in high-growth, "new collar" positions. The program targets youth in under-served communities that have been left behind by technology.

About 125,000 students are involved in P-TECH, which offers mentorship, internship and job opportunities so "every child can succeed," Rometty said. There are 500 business partners in the network, including Canon, Ford and Sprint, that students can engage outside the dominant and traditional college route.

"This is an example of a new model of education … a way for this new era that kids [may] not necessarily have a college degree," Rometty said of the program that is now in its seventh year. "I need that workforce for my company and I need society to want these technologies and not be divided over them."

While technology is exponentially reshaping society, women and minorities are disproportionately left out. P-TECH has intentions to help establish an inclusive environment. Outside of its focuses on education and skill development, a third pillar is returnship — helping give confidence to people, especially women, who have been out of work to return to the workforce.

"That's one of the biggest issues of pipeline to women is they leave for a reason is to pull them back in," Rometty said. "They're always more critical of their own skills than anyone else is."

WATCH: Cramer talks with IBM CEO Ginni Rometty
VIDEO13:2113:21
IBM CEO: Businesses need to prepare a new generation of workers for AI jobs
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

