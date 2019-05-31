Mexican tariffs would be bad news for denim retailers

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.Politicsread more
After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer opposed President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexico, according to a source close to...
Trump has identified several unrelated issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose on Mexican imports. But they could also...
Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.
In wake of the new Mexican tariffs, Chinese state-run media said the U.S. is "bullying others for its own interests" and will end up "alone" in the global trading system.
The Chevy Blazer is caught up in Trump's latest trade threat. GM sold 690,865 Mexican-made Chevy and GMC models in the U.S. last year.
President Donald Trump's surprise vow to slap new tariffs on Mexican goods further undermines the chance of a trade resolution with China.
Based on 2018 trade numbers, in which the U.S. imported $371.9 billion from Mexico, that would equate to a tax on U.S. consumers that would start at $18.6 billion and escalate...
President Donald Trump's surprise vow to slap new tariffs on Mexican goods could end up hurting retailers, which are already threatened by the ongoing tit-for-tat trade war between the U.S. and China.
The U.S. is set to impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports on June 10, Trump announced on his Twitter account Thursday evening. One of the biggest victims of the new Mexican tariffs in the retail industry could be jean makers.
Mexico is the biggest supplier of men's and boy's jeans to the U.S., representing about 35% of imports, according to the American Apparel & Footwear Association.
The country South of the U.S. border is overall the eighth-largest supplier of apparel and the seventh-largest supplier of footwear to the U.S. market, AAFA said.
The association, in a statement, likened the tariffs to a tax on U.S. businesses, workers and consumers, saying it would boost prices for jeans, cars and other consumer-facing goods.
"The bottom line is that these tariffs are disastrous for the American economy," Rick Helfenbein, president and CEO of AAFA, said in a statement.
Helfenbein later in an interview said the tariffs could make it more difficult to negotiate trade deals.
"It's trust," he said. "Who do you trust? If you can't trust the partner you are trading with, if a tweet can disrupt your business overnight, why would you do business with them?"
"We are losing face as a negotiating board. This is a problem we are facing with China, the Chinese are all about face, and now they are turning on us."
Representatives from jean makers Levi's, Wrangler-owner Kontoor Brands and Gap Inc. didn't immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.