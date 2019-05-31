Mexican tariffs would be bad news for denim retailers

Skip Navigation
Trump's Mexico tariffs would hit some key 2020 states...

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.

Investors are now counting on the Fed to rescue the market

After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.

Business groups are considering suing the White House over Mexico...

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.

Mnuchin and Lighthizer were opposed to Trump tariffs on Mexico,...

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer opposed President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexico, according to a source close to...

Trump: Mexico tariffs will remedy trade deficit, bring jobs back...

Trump has identified several unrelated issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose on Mexican imports. But they could also...

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has one job: Don't ruin the popular...

Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.

Forcing 'America First' on others will lead to 'America Alone:'...

In wake of the new Mexican tariffs, Chinese state-run media said the U.S. is "bullying others for its own interests" and will end up "alone" in the global trading system.

J&J must pay $300 million punitive award in talc case; company...

Trump's Mexico threat puts GM, Fiat Chrysler in bind. Will raise...

The Chevy Blazer is caught up in Trump's latest trade threat. GM sold 690,865 Mexican-made Chevy and GMC models in the U.S. last year.

Surprise Mexican tariffs hurt China agreement chances

President Donald Trump's surprise vow to slap new tariffs on Mexican goods further undermines the chance of a trade resolution with China.

The new front in Trump's trade war could cost consumers at least...

Based on 2018 trade numbers, in which the U.S. imported $371.9 billion from Mexico, that would equate to a tax on U.S. consumers that would start at $18.6 billion and escalate...

China to establish a list of unreliable foreign entities

China said it will establish a list of so-called unreliable entities of foreign companies that "seriously damage" the interests of domestic firms.

Retail

Mexican tariffs would be bad news for denim retailers

Lauren Thomas@laurenthomasx3
Courtney Reagan@CourtReagan
Key Points
  • On June 10, the U.S. plans to impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports.
  • One of the biggest victims of the new Mexican tariffs in the retail industry could be jean makers.
In this photo illustration Levi's 501 blue jeans by U.S. clothing manufacturer Levi Strauss are seen on March 8, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to sign into law tariffs on imported steel and aluminum today and the European Commission has vowed to retaliate with tariffs on Levi's jeans, Kentucky bourbon and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
Sean Gallup | Getty Images

President Donald Trump's surprise vow to slap new tariffs on Mexican goods could end up hurting retailers, which are already threatened by the ongoing tit-for-tat trade war between the U.S. and China.

The U.S. is set to impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports on June 10, Trump announced on his Twitter account Thursday evening. One of the biggest victims of the new Mexican tariffs in the retail industry could be jean makers.

Mexico is the biggest supplier of men's and boy's jeans to the U.S., representing about 35% of imports, according to the American Apparel & Footwear Association.

The country South of the U.S. border is overall the eighth-largest supplier of apparel and the seventh-largest supplier of footwear to the U.S. market, AAFA said.

The association, in a statement, likened the tariffs to a tax on U.S. businesses, workers and consumers, saying it would boost prices for jeans, cars and other consumer-facing goods.

"The bottom line is that these tariffs are disastrous for the American economy," Rick Helfenbein, president and CEO of AAFA, said in a statement.

Helfenbein later in an interview said the tariffs could make it more difficult to negotiate trade deals.

"It's trust," he said. "Who do you trust? If you can't trust the partner you are trading with, if a tweet can disrupt your business overnight, why would you do business with them?"

"We are losing face as a negotiating board. This is a problem we are facing with China, the Chinese are all about face, and now they are turning on us."

Representatives from jean makers Levi's, Wrangler-owner Kontoor Brands and Gap Inc. didn't immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

