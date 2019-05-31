Mnuchin and Lighthizer were opposed to Trump tariffs on Mexico, source says

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer opposed President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexico, according to a source close to the White House.

The opposition to the tariffs marked a rare moment of unity from two top administration officials with starkly different economic ideologies.

Jeff Emerson, a USTR spokesperson, said that Lighthizer supports Trump's strategy.

On Thursday, Trump announced escalating tariffs on Mexican imports to begin in June and to remain "until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP."

Equities were sharply lower Friday, with the major indexes off by 1% in midday trade.

The surprise decision to announce the tariff plan came as Trump was "riled up" by conservative radio commentary about the recent surge in border crossings, according to a source close to the White House.

The tariff strategy was spearheaded by Trump advisor Stephen Miller, according to a source close to the White House and a person briefed on the matter. Miller has hawkish views on immigration.

Meanwhile, top advisors, including Vice President Mike Pence, who was traveling, and Larry Kudlow, who was undergoing surgery, were away. Kudlow, a former CNBC contributor, is one of the administration's most prominent advocates of free trade. Kudlow was away having hip replacement surgery, according to three sources.

Lighthizer's opposition to the tariffs was earlier reported by The Wall Street Journal.

"Lighthizer is not happy," an unnamed administration official told the paper.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

