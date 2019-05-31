Peso plunges vs the US dollar after Trump announces Mexican import tariffs

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump's Mexico tariffs would hit some key 2020 states...

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.

Politicsread more

Investors are now counting on the Fed to rescue the market

After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.

Market Insiderread more

Business groups are considering suing the White House over Mexico...

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.

Politicsread more

Mnuchin and Lighthizer were opposed to Trump tariffs on Mexico,...

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer opposed President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexico, according to a source close to...

Politicsread more

Trump: Mexico tariffs will remedy trade deficit, bring jobs back...

Trump has identified several unrelated issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose on Mexican imports. But they could also...

Politicsread more

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has one job: Don't ruin the popular...

Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.

Technologyread more

Forcing 'America First' on others will lead to 'America Alone:'...

In wake of the new Mexican tariffs, Chinese state-run media said the U.S. is "bullying others for its own interests" and will end up "alone" in the global trading system.

Marketsread more

J&J must pay $300 million punitive award in talc case; company...

Health and Scienceread more

Trump's Mexico threat puts GM, Fiat Chrysler in bind. Will raise...

The Chevy Blazer is caught up in Trump's latest trade threat. GM sold 690,865 Mexican-made Chevy and GMC models in the U.S. last year.

Autosread more

Surprise Mexican tariffs hurt China agreement chances

President Donald Trump's surprise vow to slap new tariffs on Mexican goods further undermines the chance of a trade resolution with China.

Marketsread more

The new front in Trump's trade war could cost consumers at least...

Based on 2018 trade numbers, in which the U.S. imported $371.9 billion from Mexico, that would equate to a tax on U.S. consumers that would start at $18.6 billion and escalate...

Traderead more

China to establish a list of unreliable foreign entities

China said it will establish a list of so-called unreliable entities of foreign companies that "seriously damage" the interests of domestic firms.

Marketsread more
Foreign Exchange

Peso plunges vs the US dollar after Trump announces Mexican import tariffs

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • The Mexican Peso fell 2.5% against the dollar on Friday on news that the U.S. is putting tariffs on all Mexican imports.
  • President Donald Trump said Thursday that on June 10 the United States will impose a 5% tariffs on all Mexican imports.
  • The peso was down as much as 3.5% earlier on Friday while the dollar index hit a high of 19.8275 against the peso, its highest level of the year.
Mexican one thousand pesos bills are run through a counting machine inside a currency exchange store in Mexico City, Mexico.
Susana Gonzalez | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Mexican peso fell more than 2.5% against the dollar on Friday on news the U.S. could slap tariffs on all Mexican imports next month.

President Donald Trump said Thursday that on June 10 the United States will impose a 5% tariffs on all Mexican imports. The president said these levies will stay in place until illegal migrants stop coming into the U.S. from Mexico.

The peso was down as much as 3.5% earlier on Friday, it's biggest drop since October 29. 

The move pushed it to 19.8275 against the dollar, a new high for the year for the greenback vs. the Mexican currency.

Mexico was the second-largest importer of goods into the United States in 2018 and is the largest foreign supplier of agricultural products to the U.S., totaling $26 billion last year, according to the U.S. Trade Representative's office.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador responded to Trump's threat with a letter saying that "social problems cannot be resolved with taxes or coercive measures."

If the illegal migration crisis is mitigated by Mexico the tariffs will be removed, the White House said in a statement. However, if action isn't taken by the Mexican government, the U.S. will again hike tariffs. The White House said levies on Mexican imports could go as high as 25% across all goods.

"These tariffs would be a big deal for Mexico. Mexican exports to the US are equivalent to almost 30% of its GDP, a lot of which consists of shipments of vehicles," William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics said in a note to clients Friday.

The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW), which tracks Mexican stocks, pulled back more than 3%, on pace for its worse day since November.

Factoring in trade fears with China on top of new Mexico tariffs, stocks plummeted Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 250 points.

—with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom 