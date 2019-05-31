Ahead of UK visit, Trump says Boris Johnson would be 'excellent' next prime minister for Britain

Skip Navigation
Business groups are considering suing the White House over Mexico...

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.

Investors are now counting on the Fed to rescue the market

After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.

Trump's Mexico tariffs would hit some key 2020 states...

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.

Mnuchin and Lighthizer opposed Trump tariffs on Mexico, source...

The tariff was pushed by advisor Stephen Miller, an immigration hawk, according to the source close to the White House.

Dow drops more than 350 points after Trump threatens new tariffs...

Shares of GM, Ford and other companies with production in Mexico led the decline.

Police: 12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting

Authorities identified the shooter as a disgruntled employee of the Public Utilities Department. They did not release his name.

Cramer's week ahead: Game-changing data can counter surprise...

"In an era where all that matters is who's next for punishment, we need to be very cautious," Jim Cramer says.

What to watch in the market in the week ahead

A Fed policy conference will be a big focus in the week ahead after President Trump's tariff threat against Mexico raised expectations for interest rate cuts.

Facebook's Mosseri fought hard against fake news — now he's...

Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.

How the Sackler family became nonprofit pariahs

The family behind Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, has closed down all new funding of nonprofits while it deals with myriad lawsuits related to its role in the opioid...

Elon Musk's SpaceX is now worth more than Tesla

Elon Musk's reusable rocket venture is now worth more than his electric car company.

Apparel retail earnings haven't been this bad since the Great...

Apparel retailers' earnings, as a group, are down 24% for the first quarter of 2019, according to an analysis by Retail Metrics. The last time the group's earnings were this...

Politics

Ahead of UK visit, Trump says Boris Johnson would be 'excellent' next prime minister for Britain

Emma Newburger@emma_newburger
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump praised Britain's former foreign minister Boris Johnson on Friday, days before Trump's three-day state visit to London.
  • "I actually have studied it very hard. I know the different players. But I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he would be excellent. I like him. I have always liked him," Trump told the Sun newspaper.
  • Johnson is one of Britain's most globally prominent but domestically-divisive politicians, and is seen as a potential replacement for British Prime Minister Teresa May, who is stepping down as Conservative Party leader on June 7.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives at Downing Street ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting on July 3, 2018 in London, England.
President Donald Trump praised Britain's former foreign minister Boris Johnson on Friday, days before Trump's three-day state visit to London.

"I actually have studied it very hard. I know the different players. But I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he would be excellent. I like him. I have always liked him," Trump told The Sun newspaper.

Johnson is one of Britain's most globally prominent but domestically-divisive politicians, and is a potential replacement for Prime Minister Teresa May, who steps down as Conservative Party leader on June 7.

Johnson is a hard-line proponent of Brexit, recently argued that Britain must stick to an October 31 Brexit deadline and indicated he would take the U.K. out of Europe without a deal.

Trump has not endorsed any candidate to be the new UK prime minister, but told reporters on Thursday that he had great respect for Johnson and Nigel Farag, another high-profile Brexit supporter.

In the Sun interview, Trump said that other conservative lawmakers had sought his endorsement. "I could help anybody if I endorse them," he said.

Representatives for the White House and for Johnson did not immediately return request for comment from CNBC. 

—CNBC's Willem Marx contributed to this report. 