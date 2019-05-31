Trump's tariffs on Mexico will be 'devastating' for the US, says former ambassador Bill Richardson

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.Politicsread more
After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.Market Insiderread more
States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.Politicsread more
The tariff was pushed by advisor Stephen Miller, an immigration hawk, according to the source close to the White House.Politicsread more
Shares of GM, Ford and other companies with production in Mexico led the decline.Marketsread more
Authorities identified the shooter as a disgruntled employee of the Public Utilities Department. They did not release his name.U.S. Newsread more
"In an era where all that matters is who's next for punishment, we need to be very cautious," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
A Fed policy conference will be a big focus in the week ahead after President Trump's tariff threat against Mexico raised expectations for interest rate cuts.Market Insiderread more
Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.Technologyread more
The family behind Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, has closed down all new funding of nonprofits while it deals with myriad lawsuits related to its role in the opioid...Pharmaceuticalsread more
Elon Musk's reusable rocket venture is now worth more than his electric car company.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump's surprise tariffs on Mexico will have a "very bad" impact on the United States, Bill Richardson, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told CNBC on Friday.
Trump blindsided the U.S.' neighbor to the south with the announcement Thursday night that his administration will impose a 5% duty on all Mexican imports starting June 10. The tariffs will increase gradually, to as much as 25% in October, the White House said.
"It's going to hurt our ranchers, our agriculture people, our farmers. It's going to be devastating," Richardson said on "Power Lunch. "
"It's a wrong policy because it's based on the president's impulse," added Richardson, who is also a former governor of the border state of New Mexico.
Trump said he was imposing the tariffs to stop illegal immigrants from coming through Mexico into the U.S. The announcement came just as the approval process for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, started to get underway.
If the tariffs are put in place, it would affect states across the U.S., which imported $346.5 billion in goods from Mexico last year, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.
The state that gets the highest share of imports from Mexico is Arizona, at 40%. About 38% of Michigan's imports and about 35% of Texas' imports come from Mexico.
Mexico hasn't announced any planned retaliation. On Friday, Mexican trade official Guillermo Malpica Soto told CNBC's "Closing Bell" his country won't retaliate until the threat seems more serious.
Richardson said he expects that will happen.
"Mexico is going to have to retaliate if we pursue this foolish policy," he said. "It's going to affect our economy. It's going to affect the border."
Plus, the duties put the USMCA in "real jeopardy," Richardson added. If tariffs are imposed, "why [are] Mexico and Canada and the U.S. Congress going to want to approve this?"
— CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.