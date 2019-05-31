US Treasury yields tick lower amid fresh trade tensions and recession fears

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that his country plans to impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from June 10.World Economyread more
U.S. government debt prices were higher Friday morning, as investors are closely monitoring developments in the bond market.
At around 01:32 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.1731%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.6150%.
Trade concerns continue to dominate investor sentiment, after President Donald Trump said Thursday he would be imposing a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from June 10. The new duties are questioning the fate of the recently negotiated deal between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
At the same time, there's also a strong focus on the bond market after long-term government debt yields fell further below rates on short-term notes and bills during Wednesday and Thursday's session. The phenomenon described as yield inversion is often interpreted as a recession indicator. Investors are wondering whether the bond market is sending warnings about economic growth in the U.S. and globally.
Meanwhile, on the data front, there will be consumption price indexes, Chicago Purchasing Manager's Index and revised consumer sentiment being released throughout the day.
There are no Treasury auctions due.
Elsewhere, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will be moderating a conversation at the Hope Global Forum's 2019 Annual Meeting in Atlanta at 9:15 a.m. ET.