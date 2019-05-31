Why 'economic growth at all costs' doesn't always work in the global economy

Skip Navigation
Acting US Defense Secretary calls on Asian allies to boost arms...

"Our government is devoting significant resources to this mission. This is a massive effort," Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said during his remarks at the...

Justice Department is reportedly preparing antitrust probe of...

The U.S. Justice Department is reportedly planning to launch an antitrust investigation into Google.

Business groups are considering suing the White House over Mexico...

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.

Gunman kills 12 in Virginia Beach; suspect shot dead

A disgruntled public utility employee opened fire on co-workers at city offices in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday afternoon, killing 12 people and wounding several others...

Trump's escalating trade war gives heat to Putin and Xi's growing...

It's time for Western leaders to abandon their wait-and-see attitude toward the evolution of Chinese-Russian relations and work out common strategies now to respond to this...

Mnuchin and Lighthizer opposed Trump tariffs on Mexico, source...

The tariff was pushed by advisor Stephen Miller, an immigration hawk, according to the source close to the White House.

Facebook's Mosseri fought hard against fake news — now he's...

Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.

How the Sackler family became nonprofit pariahs

The family behind Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, has closed down all new funding of nonprofits while it deals with myriad lawsuits related to its role in the opioid...

Airbus issues warning over escalation of US-EU dispute

Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer told CNBC that the proposed tariffs "defy economic logic."

Investors are now counting on the Fed to rescue the market

After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.

Trump's Mexico tariffs would hit some key 2020 states...

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.

Dow drops more than 350 points after Trump threatens new tariffs...

Shares of GM, Ford and other companies with production in Mexico led the decline.

Politics

Why 'economic growth at all costs' doesn't always work in the global economy

Jaden Urbi
What India and China have done to reduce extreme poverty
When a government is trying to lift its citizens out of poverty, a big part of its development plan is probably focused on economic growth.

But according to Achim Steiner, administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, countries shouldn't make economic growth the ultimate measure of success. When it comes to addressing global poverty, it's important to look at how governments use their newfound wealth, and how much they invest in the public good.

"One of the great achilles heels of the development pathway that countries, particularly toward the end of the 20th century have chosen, is economic growth at all costs, and once you have accumulated wealth you can begin to redistribute it." Steiner said. "It doesn't quite work like that."

Watch the video above to see what Steiner thinks countries are doing well to eliminate poverty, and what still needs to be done.

