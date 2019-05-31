Why 'economic growth at all costs' doesn't always work in the global economy

"Our government is devoting significant resources to this mission. This is a massive effort," Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said during his remarks at the...Politicsread more
The U.S. Justice Department is reportedly planning to launch an antitrust investigation into Google.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.
A disgruntled public utility employee opened fire on co-workers at city offices in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday afternoon, killing 12 people and wounding several others...
It's time for Western leaders to abandon their wait-and-see attitude toward the evolution of Chinese-Russian relations and work out common strategies now to respond to this...
The tariff was pushed by advisor Stephen Miller, an immigration hawk, according to the source close to the White House.
Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.
The family behind Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, has closed down all new funding of nonprofits while it deals with myriad lawsuits related to its role in the opioid...
Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer told CNBC that the proposed tariffs "defy economic logic."
After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.
States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.
When a government is trying to lift its citizens out of poverty, a big part of its development plan is probably focused on economic growth.
But according to Achim Steiner, administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, countries shouldn't make economic growth the ultimate measure of success. When it comes to addressing global poverty, it's important to look at how governments use their newfound wealth, and how much they invest in the public good.
"One of the great achilles heels of the development pathway that countries, particularly toward the end of the 20th century have chosen, is economic growth at all costs, and once you have accumulated wealth you can begin to redistribute it." Steiner said. "It doesn't quite work like that."
Watch the video above to see what Steiner thinks countries are doing well to eliminate poverty, and what still needs to be done.
