Wizz Air optimistic for year ahead after solid results

Top Stories
John Negroponte: Trump's Mexico tariff threat is bad politics and...

"I think it's both bad politically and bad economically and I don't think it's really going to help solve the immigration problem, either," said former American diplomat John...

Trump says US will impose 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from...

Duties of up to 25% will be added if Mexico does not substantially stop the "illegal inflow of aliens" entering the U.S., the White House said Thursday.

Trump may be jeopardizing new NAFTA by threatening Mexico with a...

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that his country plans to impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from June 10.

Dow futures fall 200 points after Trump announces tariffs on...

Market participants moved aggressively to price in deeper rate cuts by the Federal Reserve over the coming months.

Shares of Asian automakers tumble as US announces tariffs on...

Shares of Asian automakers dropped on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced fresh tariffs on Mexico.

Chinese factory activity contracts more than expected, official...

China's manufacturing activity contracted more than expected for in the month of May amid a bitter trade war with the U.S.

The US-China rivalry could become dangerous, Asian leaders and...

The United States and China must find ways to coexist before rising trade and security tensions spiral out of control, Asian political figures and experts say.

Asia stocks mixed as Chinese economic data disappoints;...

Stocks in Asia traded mixed on Friday afternoon as Chinese economic data came in below expectations.

North Korea's Kim reportedly executes officials after failed...

North Korea executed Kim Hyok Chol, its special envoy to the United States, and foreign ministry officials who carried out working-level negotiations for the second U.S.-North...

Here's why China's threat to restrict rare earth minerals is so...

About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.

Saudi Arabia says firm Arab stand needed to deter Iran — but Iraq...

Saudi Arabia's King Salman told an emergency Arab summit on Thursday that decisive action was needed to stop Iranian "escalations" in the region following attacks on Gulf oil...

'Demise of Amazon': One of the company's biggest bulls shares...

D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, who has the third highest target price for Amazon at $2,550 per share, according to FactSet, wrote in a note published Thursday that he is closely...

Airlines

Wizz Air optimistic for year ahead after solid results

VIDEO1:4601:46
Airlines' operating environment may not improve this summer: Wizz Air CEO
Squawk Box Europe

Low cost carrier Wizz Air said it was optimistic for the year ahead and would grow its net profit after delivering solid results on Friday, saying it was well-placed to navigate an environment of higher fuel costs.

Wizz's focus on eastern and central Europe means it is sheltered from some of the intense competition on popular Mediterranean routes to places like Spain, which has dampened the pricing outlook for the likes of EasyJet and Ryanair.

And Wizz said it could benefit as rivals withdraw capacity from the market in the face of a higher fuel price.

"We remain very optimistic for the current financial year. Higher fuel prices are supporting a stronger fare environment," Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi said.

"We expect these macro conditions to provide Wizz Air with market share opportunities as weaker carriers withdraw unprofitable capacity."

VIDEO3:2603:26
We're looking at Brexit from two perspectives, Wizz Air CEO says
Squawk Box Europe

Wizz Air said it expected net profit in the range of 320-350 million euros in the current financial year, after posting net profit of 292 million euros ($325 million) in the 12 months to March 31.

