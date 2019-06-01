Acting US Defense Secretary calls on Asian allies to boost arms spending

"Our government is devoting significant resources to this mission. This is a massive effort," Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said during his remarks at the...Politicsread more
The U.S. Justice Department is reportedly planning to launch an antitrust investigation into Google.Technologyread more
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.Politicsread more
A disgruntled public utility employee opened fire on co-workers at city offices in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday afternoon, killing 12 people and wounding several others...U.S. Newsread more
The tariff was pushed by advisor Stephen Miller, an immigration hawk, according to the source close to the White House.Politicsread more
After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.Market Insiderread more
States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.Politicsread more
Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.Technologyread more
The family behind Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, has closed down all new funding of nonprofits while it deals with myriad lawsuits related to its role in the opioid...Pharmaceuticalsread more
Shares of GM, Ford and other companies with production in Mexico led the decline.Marketsread more
"In an era where all that matters is who's next for punishment, we need to be very cautious," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
SINGAPORE — Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan called on America's allies in Asia Pacific to invest more in national security — a move that's reminiscent of U.S. President Donald Trump's well-worn script to NATO nations on burden-sharing.
Speaking Saturday at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Shanahan highlighted an exhaustive list of U.S. contributions to the region before asking allies to commit to more.
"Our government is devoting significant resources to this mission. This is a massive effort," Shanahan said during his remarks. "Every nation, independent of size, has an important role to play. And like the business of building airplanes, no one nation can go it alone," the former Boeing executive added.
Figures provided by the London-based think tank International Institute for Strategic Studies, put China's 2019 defense spending at $176 billion. That's more than the combined budgets of South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.
"People have to invest in themselves. I mean, we are making a sizable investment," Shanahan told a small group of reporters on Friday. "Now, different countries can do more, and some just don't have the means and the resources at the time. So, there is not one size fits all but everybody has a responsibility to invest in security," he added.
When asked about the reaction from partners in the region to a potential spending increase, Shanahan said he expects allies to work with the United States.
"When we are having these conversations it'll be about asking what's appropriate for us to help with and what can they do and I think those are natural conversations," Shanahan said. "I have not found the conversations awkward in the least."