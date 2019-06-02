Airline industry group slashes its profit forecast as trade war hurts the cargo business

SEOUL — Global trade tensions and increased protectionism prompted the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to slash its 2019 profit outlook for the airline sector.

Speaking with CNBC at the trade group's Annual General Meeting, IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said disruptions to international trade have hurt cargo loads, in particular.

"It has significantly impacted our outlook, and it's clear that this stop in the evolution in international trade comes directly from trade wars and protectionist measures," de Juniac said.

The industry body expects airline profits to come in at $28 billion in 2019, a drop from the $30 billion reported in 2018. IATA had previously forecast 2019 profits to come in at $35.5 billion dollars.

The intensification of the trade war between the United States and China trade war has seen cargo demand drop across the airline industry, with the downward trend expected to continue. Growth for that segment is forecast to be flat this year, after rising 3.4% in 2018 and 9.7% the year before that.