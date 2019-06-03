Amazon brings online sellers to UK high street in pop-up stores

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:Market Insiderread more
U.S. stock futures fell on the first trading day of June after China's rhetoric on U.S. trade relationship intensified over the weekend.US Marketsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that America is collecting billions of dollars in tariffs from China, but many American businesses argue that they're the...World Economyread more
The Trump family will begin their state visit to the U.K. with a ceremonial welcome in the Buckingham Palace garden on Monday.World Politicsread more
Alphabet shares fell more than 3% in the premarket Monday after a report said the Justice Department is readying an antitrust investigation against Google.Marketsread more
Debt yields fell to fresh lows not seen since September 2017 as intensifying trade tensions fostered demand for safer assets.Bondsread more
Experts from J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley told CNBC that the rhetoric from China and the U.S. in recent weeks has worsened to a point where it's appearing improbable that...World Economyread more
A Conservative Party leadership contest and differences over Huawei and Iran are likely to test the resolve of the "special relationship."World Politicsread more
A major May sell-off has set off bearish alarms on the Dow. Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Jaffray, has assessed the damage, and says it doesn't look pretty.Trading Nationread more
A high-level colonel in the Chinese military admits there's a possibility of a "miscalculation" in the South China Sea, but defended China's "need" to protect what Beijing...Politicsread more
Altria will invest $372 million to sell On, an oral-derived nicotine pouch brand, adding another nicotine product to its growing portfolio.Health and Scienceread more
Online retail giant Amazon said it would open pop-up shops in Britain to give more than 100 small online businesses an opportunity to sell on the high street for the first time.
The first of the 10 stores, which are branded "Clicks and Mortar" and will sell homeware, health and beauty, food and drink and electronics, opens in Manchester, north England, on Monday, Amazon said.
The British high street has struggled in recent years, as major chains including Marks & Spencer and Debenhams have announced store closures. Others such as Toys R Us and Maplins have shut up shop entirely, with the rise of internet shopping one of the factors in their demise.
Amazon, which is working with small business support group Enterprise Nation on the project, said it would submit independent research on the success of the pilot stores to help develop the government's "Future High Street" strategy.
"Small businesses are one of our most important customer groups, and we're thrilled to work with Enterprise Nation to design a comprehensive package to help entrepreneurs across the UK grow their businesses, both in-store and online," said Doug Gurr, UK Country Manager, Amazon.
Amazon is also providing 1 million pounds to train over 150 full-time apprentices to help small businesses increase their productivity and boost their online sales.
Foldable adult scooter company "Swifty Scooters", leather smartphone accessories maker "Torro Cases" and men's skincare product maker "Altr for Men" are among the online brands that will be selling in the shops for the first time, Amazon said.