Bank of America cuts corporate profit forecast on trade war fears

Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon are facing potential regulatory scrutiny and investors are paying close attention.Technologyread more
Apple is hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, where it is expected to launch the new version of its iOS software.Technologyread more
The possible Apple probe is linked to a potential Google probe, Reuters reported, and stems from meetings between the DOJ and the FTC.Technologyread more
The St. Louis Federal Reserve president is the first Fed official to say recent events may require a central bank response.Economyread more
Stocks fell as investors fretted over the possibility of tech giants like Alphabet and Facebook facing tighter regulations.Marketsread more
Justin Sun, founder and CEO of two cryptocurrency companies, is paying $4.6 million to have lunch with Warren Buffett.Bitcoinread more
Debt yields fell to fresh lows not seen since September 2017 as intensifying trade tensions fostered demand for safer assets.Bondsread more
Apple talked about all of the major features coming to your iPhone in iOS 13 this fall, and it put a big focus on performance enhancements, a new Dark Mode and privacy.Technologyread more
A video surfaced Sunday night on Twitter purporting to show "Jeopardy!" reigning champion James Holzhauer's win streak coming to an end. The episode is reportedly supposed to...Entertainmentread more
The meeting happened while Biden spoke at Human Rights Campaign's Pride Month Gala in Ohio and more than a dozen of his rivals for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination...Politicsread more
China is the world's leading producer of rare earths, but Beijing's ability to use them as a weapon is fairly limited, according to several analysts.Marketsread more
Bank of America cut its 2019 profit outlook for the stock market's biggest companies on Monday, citing renewed trade tensions between the United States and two key trading partners.
The bank's head of U.S. stock strategy warned clients that the market's price has yet to reflect the impact the dispute between Washington and Beijing could have on long-term earnings, and reduced her S&P 500 earnings per share target to $166.
"Globalization has been a key driver of S&P 500 margin expansion via tax arbitrage, labor arbitrage, supply chain efficiency gains, and the like," Savita Subramanian wrote. "US companies have not been able to exert enough pricing power to offset the rising cost pressures, as evidenced by our Corporate Misery indicator, a macro gauge of margin risk."
Subramanian, who sees the S&P 500 finishing the year at 2,900, added that Monday's 1.2% cut to her prior target of $168 could be just the start of the downgrades if Chinese tariffs continue to increase. Taxes on all Mexican imports — on track to rise to 25% by October barring progress on immigration — could ultimately curb S&P earnings by an additional 0.6%.
May was an especially tough month on Wall Street as the Trump administration's move to hike tariffs on goods imported from China and plans to tax all goods from Mexico took investors by surprise. Traders who'd assumed that American and Chinese trade negotiators would be able to reconcile thorny intellectual property issues later punished risk assets, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging more than 1,700 points while the S&P 500 sank 6.5%.
The stall in U.S.-China talks in particular triggered — in addition to the more expensive imports — a significant shift in Wall Street's upbeat markets and economic outlook. That was reflected in a sharp 40-basis-point drop in the 10-year Treasury note rate and subsequent inversion of the yield curve, following a growing belief that the Federal Reserve may be forced into cutting rates due to President Donald Trump's trade policy.
That likely leaves defensive stocks as a good investment option in lieu of consumer or industrial companies, Subramanian said.
"Stocks with the highest foreign exposure to China, multinationals, and companies with a high percentage of imported [cost of goods sold] have sold off since mid-April when negative headlines re-commenced," she wrote. "We estimate the S&P companies only have [about] 1% sales exposure to Mexico, but the imports from Mexico totaling $350B are more than imports from China that the U.S. currently has tariffs on ($250B)."
Though Bank of America said it prefers U.S. technology and telecommunications stocks to their Chinese counterparts, Subramanian cautioned against bets on the semiconductor market until trade deliberations are solved. Asia-Pacific markets have driven 74% of semiconductor company revenue growth since 2010.