Biotech stocks jump after drugmakers show positive data for potential breakthroughs in cancer treatment

Biotech stocks jumped Monday after pharmaceutical companies presented some positive drug trial results on experimental medicines that give hope for breakthrough treatments for a number of the world's toughest cancers.

The SPDR S&P Biotech XBI, an ETF that tracks the industry's biggest companies, was 1.3% higher in intraday trading, on pace for its first positive day in five. The sector was led by cancer drug company Mirati Therapeutics, which was more than 34% higher, on pace for its best day in nearly two years. Nektar Therapeutics was up 12%, on pace for its best day in a year.

Mirati's stock rose after Amgen presented positive data Monday in Chicago at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting.