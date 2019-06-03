JP Morgan sees the 10-year yield falling to 1.75% as trade tensions push the Fed to cut

Skip Navigation
As mortgage rates plunge, millions more homeowners can benefit...

There are now about 5.9 million borrowers who could see their rates drop by at least 75 basis points by refinancing their mortgages.

10-year yield continues collapse on slowing growth fears, falls...

Debt yields fell to fresh lows not seen since September 2017 as intensifying trade tensions fostered demand for safer assets.

JP Morgan sees the 10-year yield falling to 1.75% as trade...

J.P. Morgan Chase strategists cut their forecast for the bench mark 10-year Treasury yield to 1.75% at year-end, from a prior forecast of 2.45%.

Dow rises 100 points as Apple, bank shares climb

The Nasdaq Composite fell to start off June as investors worried about stricter regulations hitting the technology sector.

Why China's rare earths threat is no game-changer in the trade...

China is the world's leading producer of rare earths, but Beijing's ability to use them as a weapon is fairly limited, according to several analysts.

Manufacturing gauge hits lowest level since October 2016

The closely watched ISM manufacturing index fell to 52.1 for May, compared to expectations for 53. That was the lowest reading since October 2016.

Boeing falls to a nearly 5-month low after disclosing potentially...

Boeing shares fell to the lowest level since January after it warned that some parts on board some of its 737 planes could be faulty. The FAA plans to order airlines whose...

US auto sales of Toyota, Fiat Chrysler rise in May

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Toyota Motor on Monday posted a rise in U.S. sales in May, as a strong economy and upbeat consumer sentiment fueled demand.

Everything you need to know about Trump's official state visit to...

President Trump begins his state visit to the U.K. with a ceremonial welcome in the Buckingham Palace garden.

Trump calls for a boycott of AT&T to force 'big changes' at CNN

Trump has frequently attacked CNN's coverage of him, dating to his time as a presidential candidate. On the campaign trail in 2016, he vowed to block AT&T's acquisition of...

Leaked 'Jeopardy!' footage appears to show James Holzhauer's...

A video surfaced Sunday night on Twitter purporting to show "Jeopardy!" reigning champion James Holzhauer's win streak coming to an end. The episode is reportedly supposed to...

Amazon starts to roll out free one-day delivery for Prime members

Amazon announced on its last earnings call it would spend $800 million in the quarter to expand free one-day shipping for Prime members.

JP Morgan sees the 10-year yield falling to 1.75% as trade tensions push the Fed to cut

Key Points
  • J.P. Morgan Chase strategists slashed their year-end interest rate expectation to 1.75% for the benchmark 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates.
  • The firm changed its call from 2.45%, after its economists, like many others on Wall Street, changed their view to now expect two Fed rate cuts this year.
  • The new view on the Fed came after President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on Mexico if it does not stop illegal immigrants from crossing into the U.S., raising speculation that the president is willing to implement tariffs elsewhere, like India or Europe.
Scott Olson | Getty Images

JP Morgan Chase strategists cut their forecast for the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to 1.75% at year-end, after President Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on Mexico prompted fears that the economy will weaken further and the Fed will have to cut rates this year. The firm's prior forecast had been 2.45%.

JP Morgan and other firms changed their view on rate cuts following President Donald Trump's threat Thursday to slap tariffs as high as 25% on all Mexican goods. Trump said the tariffs will start at 5% on June 10 and accelerate each month, unless Mexico stops the flow of illegal immigrants from crossing the U.S. southern border.

The 10-year yield has fallen precipitously in the last several sessions, after declining through May. At the start of last month, it was at 2.55% and was as low as 2.07% Monday. That yield is closely monitored even beyond the Treasury market, because it influences many lending rates, including home mortgages. The 30-year fixed rate mortgage has now fallen to about 3.94%.

"Until recently, our base case scenario was that the increase in tariffs would contribute to a further slowing in capex spending this year but that it would not translate to an outright deterioration in the economy. However, trade related headwinds to the growth outlook have continued to build, and our economists believe that the latest developments this week are likely to have lasting damaging effects on business confidence and should thus prompt the Fed to respond," the J.P. Morgan strategists wrote.

They said the firm expects a 25 basis point rate cut in September and another in December. The firm also trimmed its third-quarter GDP forecast by a quarter point to 1.5% growth. It expects second quarter growth of 2%.

Bond strategists have said the Treasury market is now reacting to the idea that the trade wars are open ended, and the president could move ahead with tariffs on other trading partners. There is also concern that the trade rift with China is deepening and will hurt the global economy.

The J.P. Morgan strategists also expect the 2-year, which more closely follows the Fed, to fall to 1.40% from its current 1.88%. The firm's prior target had been 2.25%.