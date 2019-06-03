North Korea's former top nuclear envoy reportedly seen with Kim Jong Un

The Caixin/Markit factory Purchasing Managers' Index for May was 50.2, slightly above the 50 level which analysts polled by Reuters had expected.China Economyread more
Investors are not fully appreciating the effect of reduced capital expenditures, which could drive down global demand, according to the bank.Marketsread more
China on Sunday took a firm official stance against the U.S. on trade, issuing a paper that illustrates a widening gap between the two sides.China Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia were mixed in Monday morning trade amid increasing concerns over the state of global trade.Asia Marketsread more
Microsoft's battle with the Justice Department dragged on for almost a decade. If the DOJ investigates Google, expect things to move more quickly, according to two antitrust...Technologyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett will "shortly" leave his post.White Houseread more
Chapels and interfaith prayer spaces, many with full or part-time chaplains, are among the amenities offered by more than three dozen airports around the country. Orlando...Travelread more
The FAA plans to order airlines to replace the parts in question, a new wrinkle for carriers who are already grappling with grounded 737 Max planes.Airlinesread more
The U.S. Transportation Department is expected to provide tentative approval to a bid by American Airlines and Qantas Airways to operate a joint venture, two people briefed on...Airlinesread more
President Donald Trump encouraged the United Kingdom to walk away from negotiations with the European Union if they are unable to secure a favorable Brexit deal.Politicsread more
Despite the U.S.-China trade war, analysts say there are plenty of quality companies to invest in.Marketsread more
North Korean senior official and former top nuclear envoy Kim Yong Chol accompanied leader Kim Jong Un to a Sunday art performance, state media KCNA said on Monday, signaling that the former spymaster is alive and remains a force in North Korea's power structure.
South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported on Friday that Kim Yong Chol, Kim Jong Un's right-hand man and the counterpart to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before the failed Hanoi summit, had been sent to a labor and re-education camp in Jagang Province near the Chinese border, citing an unidentified North Korea source.
Asked about the last U.S. contact with Kim Yong Chol and North Korea in general on Sunday, Pompeo declined to answer, saying: "We conduct our negotiations in private."
During an amateur art performance by the wives of officers in the North Korean Army attended by Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, on Sunday, Kim Yong Chol was among "leading officials" who accompanied them, according to KCNA on Monday.
He was the 10th official named among 12 mentioned overall.
As Kim Jong Un's point man for nuclear talks with the United States, Kim Yong Chol was apparently censured for the summit's collapse by being removed from a key party post, a South Korean lawmaker said in April.
Kim Yong Chol was pictured standing behind Kim Jong Un in an official photo released from a session of North Korea's rubber-stamp legislature in April, but did not accompany Kim on his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin later that month.
The Chosun Ilbo story, which Reuters was unable to independently confirm, also said North Korea executed its working-level nuclear envoy to the United States, Kim Hyok Chol, as part of a purge of officials who steered negotiations for the collapsed summit in February.
Officials who worked with Kim Yong Chol have been out of the public eye since the summit, while seasoned diplomats who appeared to have been sidelined, including Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, were seen returning to the spotlight.