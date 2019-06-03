We're not far from using blood tests to detect early-stage cancer, says CEO of Silicon Valley oncology firm

Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon are facing potential regulatory scrutiny and investors are paying close attention.Technologyread more
Apple announced new versions of its software for iPhones, iPads and Macs at its annual software developers event Monday.Technologyread more
The possible Apple probe is linked to a potential Google probe, Reuters reported, and stems from meetings between the DOJ and the FTC.Technologyread more
The talks come as the apparel industry continues to struggle amid sweeping changes. A number of retailers that cater to teens have filed for bankruptcy over the past few...Retailread more
The St. Louis Federal Reserve president is the first Fed official to say recent events may require a central bank response.Economyread more
"While the White House continues to cover up and stonewall, and to prevent the American people from knowing the truth, we will continue to move forward with our...Politicsread more
The bond market is digging in for a long period of low interest rates, and just how low they go could be up to President Donald Trump.Market Insiderread more
Justin Sun, founder and CEO of two cryptocurrency companies, is paying $4.6 million to have lunch with Warren Buffett.Bitcoinread more
James Holzhauer placed an uncharacteristically low wager on his last Final Jeopardy answer, but the strategy behind it is actually quite smart.Entertainmentread more
Apple talked about all of the major features coming to your iPhone in iOS 13 this fall, and it put a big focus on performance enhancements, a new Dark Mode and privacy.Technologyread more
The meeting happened while Biden spoke at Human Rights Campaign's Pride Month Gala in Ohio and more than a dozen of his rivals for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination...Politicsread more
Scientists aren't far away from creating blood tests that can be used to detect the earliest stages of cancer, Guardant Health co-founder and CEO Helmy Eltoukhy said Monday.
The Silicon Valley oncology company, backed by SoftBank, is working with U.K.-based AstraZeneca to develop blood tests to help identify cancer patients likely to respond well to treatment with AstraZeneca's oncology therapies.
Bits of cancer DNA can be found in a patient's blood and give doctors clues about which treatments are most likely to work. So-called "liquid biopsy" tests, which can detect this tiny genetic material, are already nearly a standard of care for people with stage 3 or 4 cancer, a cancer that is far along in its growth, Eltoukhy said.
"We're not that far away from seeing the promise becoming a reality of a blood test for early detection," Eltoukhy told CNBC's Meg Tirrell at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago.
Doctors have the ability to use tissue biopsies, tiny pieces of tumors removed surgically from patients, to determine which genes are driving cancer growth. However, tissue biopsies can sometimes be difficult to obtain, especially in patients with lung cancer.
Late last year, Eltoukhy said Guardant's product has been used in 50 different types of cancers, but lung cancer is about 45% of the volume because the traditional tissue biopsy is the most difficult and has the highest failure rate.
Guardant expects liquid biopsies to help patients where tissue biopsies cannot. A number of other companies are also working to bring blood-based cancer tests to the market, including Exact Sciences, California-based Grail and Verily-backed Freenome.
Shares of Guardant Health closed more than 1% higher Monday to $78.17 a share. The stock is up more than 142% since it began trading on the Nasdaq in October 2018.