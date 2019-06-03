PayPal rolls out e-commerce platform to level the playing field with Instagram and Facebook

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Chipotle says Mexican tariffs could boost costs by $15 million in...

Chipotle told CNBC that if enacted, the tariffs could increase costs by about $15 million in 2019 and reduce margins by 20 to 30 basis points.

Restaurantsread more

Everything you need to know about Trump's official state visit to...

President Trump begins his state visit to the U.K. with a ceremonial welcome in the Buckingham Palace garden.

World Politicsread more

Trump calls for a boycott of AT&T to force 'big changes' at CNN

Trump has frequently attacked CNN's coverage of him, dating to his time as a presidential candidate. On the campaign trail in 2016, he vowed to block AT&T's acquisition of...

Politicsread more

Amazon starts to roll out free one-day delivery for Prime members

Amazon announced on its last earnings call it would spend $800 million in the quarter to expand free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Technologyread more

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Alphabet, Big...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday

Investingread more

RBC: Mexico tariffs will drive stock market into correction...

"The potential for tariffs on Mexico make it even more likely that the S&P 500 will fall to 2650 this summer, RBC says.

Marketsread more

Kevin Hassett says his departure is not because of tariffs

"This is something that's been in the works for a little while," says Hassett, who is leaving his White House post at the end of June.

White Houseread more

Nestle gears up to launch its own plant-based burger in the US

Nestle's Sweet Earth brand wants to compete with Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat with its plant-based Awesome Burger.

Restaurantsread more

YouTube recommended videos of underage girls after users watched...

A New York Times report says researchers have found watching erotic videos on YouTube can eventually lead to videos of young children.

Technologyread more

A full breakdown of where the stock market stands today

Is there enough pessimism to clear the way for a rebound in the indexes, or is a more dramatic downside "flush" needed?

Trading Nationread more

Boeing and two other Dow stocks are on the verge of the dreaded...

A major May sell-off has set off bearish alarms on the Dow. Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Jaffray, has assessed the damage, and says it doesn't look pretty.

Trading Nationread more

Bernstein says Tesla won't be bought

It's looking less likely that Tesla would find a buyer, according to Bernstein.

Marketsread more
Finance

PayPal rolls out e-commerce platform to level the playing field with Instagram and Facebook

Kate Rooney@Kr00ney
Key Points
  • The payments giant is launching the PayPal Commerce Platform, an e-commerce system that allows buying and selling and facilitates behind-the-scenes functions like fraud protection.
  • Instagram Checkout and Facebook Marketplace already use the platform, but this extends it to the average seller and merchant.
  • “Sellers are trying to figure out how they can go compete with the very largest online retailers. This is a huge opportunity for them,” says PayPal COO Bill Ready.
A sign is posted outside of the PayPal headquarters in San Jose, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

PayPal is rolling out a new e-commerce platform that gives small businesses the same access to the online shopping infrastructure as tech giants like Facebook.

The new platform brings together existing parts of PayPal's payments business — letting merchants accept money online and shoppers to check out through PayPal. It also opens up back-end systems like fraud protection, compliance, and authenticating an account, which would be expensive and "almost impossible" for a small start-up to build on its own, PayPal COO Bill Ready said.

"This is a huge and rapidly growing market and we're looking to go enable much more of that," Ready told CNBC in a phone interview. "Sellers are trying to figure out how they can go compete with the very largest online retailers. This is a huge opportunity for them."

Instagram Checkout and Facebook Marketplace are already running on this platform. According to Ready, this is a way to "broaden out" the offering and allow companies more access to the same back-end system that allows someone to shop off of their social news feeds.

"There's all these new places where sellers can go meet a customer," Ready said. "We want to democratize access to that so all these millions of sellers can go engage more customers online."

Partners and online marketplaces are a steady part of PayPal's business, which was once purely e-commerce as the payment option for eBay. On the last earnings call, Ready said PayPal's top 20 marketplaces grew 40% year over year and approached $90 billion in volume last year alone. Ready, former CEO of Braintree, which was later bought by PayPal, said this could also be a way to add to the company's existing 277 million users and 22 million merchants.

PayPal spun off from eBay in 2015 and has since expanded well beyond online checkout. The San Jose, California-based company is leaning into mobile payments, which makes up roughly 40 percent of its business, and small business lending. Its popular peer-to-peer app Venmo, which can also be used in checkout on the commerce platform, now has 40 million users.

The new commerce platform includes other back-end processes like onboarding, payouts and disputes management, AI and machine learning-powered fraud protection. The product will first be available across the United States, U.K. and Europe but over time, but Ready said PayPal plans to expand to all other markets where they operate.

VIDEO11:3311:33
How Venmo makes money
Markets and Politics Digital Original Video