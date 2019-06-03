Quest Diagnostics says 11.9 million patients' financial and medical information may have been exposed in data breach

Skip Navigation
Nasdaq enters correction territory as regulation fears batter...

Stocks fell as investors fretted over the possibility of tech giants like Alphabet and Facebook facing tighter regulations.

Apple drops on report that Justice Department is eyeing antitrust...

The possible Apple probe is linked to a potential Google probe, Reuters reported, and stems from meetings between the DOJ and the FTC.

Fed's Bullard says a rate cut may be 'warranted soon'

The St. Louis Federal Reserve president is the first Fed official to say recent events may require a central bank response.

Apple begins its annual developers conference, laying out future...

Apple is hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, where it is expected to launch the new version of its iOS software.

Apple Watch will be able to track menstrual cycles, warn about...

Apple unveiled period tracking and health hearing apps, among other health-related updates, Monday at the company's annual developers conference.

Why China's rare earths threat is no game changer in the trade...

China is the world's leading producer of rare earths, but Beijing's ability to use them as a weapon is fairly limited, according to several analysts.

Boeing plans FAA re-certification flight 'very soon' for 737 Max,...

Boeing is operating test flights with air safety regulators this week, a precursor to operating test flights so the grounded jets can be cleared to fly again.

Quest Diagnostics says nearly 12 million patients may have had...

About 11.9 million Quest Diagnostics patients may have had their financial, medical and other personal information exposed in a data breach, the company said Monday.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Alphabet, Facebook,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

As mortgage rates plunge, millions more homeowners can benefit...

There are now about 5.9 million borrowers who could see their rates drop by at least 75 basis points by refinancing their mortgages.

10-year yield continues collapse on slowing growth fears, falls...

Debt yields fell to fresh lows not seen since September 2017 as intensifying trade tensions fostered demand for safer assets.

JP Morgan sees the 10-year yield falling to 1.75% as trade...

J.P. Morgan Chase strategists cut their forecast for the bench mark 10-year Treasury yield to 1.75% at year-end, from a prior forecast of 2.45%.

Quest Diagnostics says 11.9 million patients' financial and medical information may have been exposed in data breach

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • Quest Diagnostics says a data breach may have exposed the information of 11.9 million patients.
  • American Medical Collection Agency, a billing collections service provider, informed Quest of the breach.
  • AMCA said personal, financial and medical information may have been accessed.
A Quest Diagnostics Inc. requisition form is displayed for a photograph at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
About 11.9 million Quest Diagnostics patients may have had their financial, medical and other personal information exposed in a data breach, the company said Monday.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Quest said a billing collections vendor, American Medical Collection Agency, notified it last month of potential unauthorized activity on AMCA's web payment page. AMCA provides billing collections services to Optum360, which is a Quest contractor. An unauthorized user had access to the system between Aug. 1, 2018, and March 30, 2019, Quest said.

The system contained sensitive data, including credit card numbers, bank account information, medical information and Social Security numbers, Quest said. Lab results were not provided to AMCA and were not exposed in the breach. AMCA thinks 11.9 million Quest patients were affected as of May 31, 2019, Quest said.

AMCA has not yet provided Quest with complete or detailed information about the breach and it has not been able to verify the accuracy of the information, Quest said.

"Quest is taking this matter very seriously and is committed to the privacy and security of our patients' personal information," the company said in a press release. "Since learning of the AMCA data security incident, we have suspended sending collection requests to AMCA." Quest and Optum360 are investigating the situation with forensic experts, Quest said.

AMCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.