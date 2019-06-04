Alipay has tripled its merchants in Europe amid 'booming' Chinese tourism market

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
U.S. stock index futures rose after China's Commerce Ministry said the trade dispute with the U.S. should be resolved with dialogue.US Marketsread more
China Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday that the trade conflict with the U.S. will need to be resolved through further talks.Marketsread more
The U.S.-China trade war and the threat that Chinese firms could be cut off from American technology has boosted China's push for its own semiconductor industry.Technologyread more
Financial markets — not to mention the White House — are demanding a cut, and it's likely to get at least one before the year ends.The Fedread more
Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon are facing potential regulatory scrutiny and investors are paying close attention.Technologyread more
Loop Capital Markets increased its rating on Netflix shares to buy from hold on Monday.Investingread more
Trump, who objected to past disaster relief efforts over funding allotted for the hurricane-ravaged U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, said he would support the plan passed...Politicsread more
Apple announced new versions of its software for iPhones, iPads and Macs at its annual software developers event Monday.Technologyread more
"I want him to learn what the younger generations are doing," Justin Sun tells CNBC about his record $4.57 million lunch with Warren Buffett.Bitcoinread more
Alipay is making big inroads in Europe as Chinese tourists flock to the region, according to the leader of the Chinese firm's European division.
Roland Palmer, head of Europe for Alipay, told CNBC on Tuesday the company has tripled the number of European merchants accepting its online and mobile payment platform to "tens of thousands" in the past year.
"We're talking about tens of thousands of merchants who are really excited about the opportunity that Alipay provides them to tap into those wealthy and middle class consumers who are traveling to see the world and want to buy great brands from Europe," Palmer said in an interview from the Money20/20 Europe conference in Amsterdam.
Alipay is owned by Ant Financial, a private Chinese tech giant worth $150 billion as of last year. Palmer said the company's payments platform Alipay has "around one billion" active users. He added that 55 countries now accept Alipay around the world, with 29 countries in Europe alone.
Chinese consumers have been some of the fastest adopters of digital payments. A 2018 study from accounting firm EY found 83 percent of Chinese consumers make payments or money transfers on their phones.
Trade tensions with the U.S. and slowing economic growth led to recent concerns over the health of the Chinese economy. But Palmer dismissed fears about weakness among Chinese consumers saying tourism is "booming" in Europe.
This has presented an opportunity for European merchants, especially luxury brand stores, looking to cash in on an influx of tourists, Palmer said.