'A new era in commerce': Amazon Pay VP says voice payments potential is 'phenomenal'

The vice president of Amazon Pay believes consumers paying for goods with the sound of their voice will revolutionize the commerce industry.

Speaking to CNBC's Elizabeth Schulze at the Money 20/20 conference in Amsterdam on Tuesday, Amazon Pay VP Patrick Gauthier said voice payments would represent a "new era in commerce."

"It is akin to what happened with mobile maybe 10 years ago or even with e-commerce 20 years ago."

Smart speakers — such as Amazon's Echo, Alphabet's Google Home and Apple's HomePod — are the fastest growing consumer technology since the smartphone, according to research firm eMarekter.

It comes at a time when artificial intelligence is disrupting every industry, leading to new business models, further digital transformation and a future of technology that's more integrated into our natural environment.

Last year, strategy consultants OC&C predicted that the growing popularity of smart speakers would lead to an explosion in voice-based shopping. The international consulting firm predicted the industry would grow to $40 billion-plus in 2022, up from about $2 billion across the U.S. and U.K.

Some expect even faster growth rates for voice payment services. In February, Juniper forecast that voice commerce would rise to $80 billion in 2023.