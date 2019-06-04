Stocks in Asia set to trade higher; Fed signals potential rate cut

The bond market is digging in for a long period of low interest rates, and just how low they go could be up to President Donald Trump.Market Insiderread more
Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher on Tuesday amid ongoing global trade tensions. The Reserve Bank of Australia is also set to announce its interest rate decision later today.
Futures pointed to a higher open for shares in Japan, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 20,445, as compared to the benchmark Nikkei 225's last close at 20,410.88.
Stocks in Australia were also set to rise at the open. The SPI futures contract was at 6,332.0, as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,320.50. Investors will be watching out for the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision on interest rates, set to be released at 12:30 pm. HK/SIN.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite dropped around 1.6% to enter correction territory, closing more than 10% below its record high set in late April at about 7,333.02. The S&P 500 declined 0.3% to close at 2,744.45 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the trading day just above breakeven at 24,819.78.
The moves came as investors continue to watch for developments on U.S.-China trade, with tensions having risen since the two economic powerhouses engaged in a tariff escalation on each other's goods in May.
Meanwhile, Federal Open Market Committee voting member James Bullard said Monday that an interest rate cut "may be warranted soon " due to the potential impact of global trade tensions as well as weak U.S. inflation on economic growth.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.142 after sliding from levels above 97.6 yesterday.
"USD finally appears to be taking notice of the risk of Fed rate cuts," Richard Grace, chief currency strategist and head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note.
"The risk is now moving towards the Fed cutting rates earlier than our December forecasts," Grace said.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.00 against the dollar after touching levels around 109.9 last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6976 after rising from levels below $0.696 yesterday.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.