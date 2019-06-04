Stocks in Asia set to trade higher; Fed signals potential rate cut

Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher on Tuesday amid ongoing global trade tensions. The Reserve Bank of Australia is also set to announce its interest rate decision later today.

Futures pointed to a higher open for shares in Japan, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 20,445, as compared to the benchmark Nikkei 225's last close at 20,410.88.

Stocks in Australia were also set to rise at the open. The SPI futures contract was at 6,332.0, as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,320.50. Investors will be watching out for the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision on interest rates, set to be released at 12:30 pm. HK/SIN.