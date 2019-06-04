Britain's best known stockpicker suspends flagship fund after investor exodus

The U.K.'s most famous fund manager has suspended trading in his flagship fund after a string of poor performance and investor withdrawals.

Woodford Investment Management, launched in 2014 by renowned stockpicker Neil Woodford, announced Monday that it would "suspend the issue, cancellation, sale, redemption and transfer of shares in the Fund."

At its peak, the Woodford Equity Income fund managed £10.2 billion ($12.9 billion) of assets, but according to financial services and research firm Morningstar, that has shrunk to just £3.7 billion as of the end of May.

The catalyst for the suspension was a decision by local authority Kent County Council to withdraw its £250 million investment in the fund.

The suspension will last at least 28 days. In a statement, Woodford said the suspension will give it "time to reposition the element of the fund's portfolio invested in unquoted and less liquid stocks, into more liquid investments."

A statement from U.K. regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on Tuesday said: "The decision to suspend was made by the fund's Authorised Corporate Director, in conjunction with the Depositary and is to allow an important orderly process of revaluation of asset sales to happen."

The FCA further added that it was aware of the situation and in contact with the firms involved in order to ensure that "actions undertaken are in the best interests of all the fund's investors."