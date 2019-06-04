Cold is the hottest new real estate investment

The growth of e-commerce has increased demand for warehouse space exponentially, but one subset of that real estate sector is really heating up: Cold storage warehouses and distribution centers are suddenly in high demand thanks to new food delivery services like Peapod by Giant, Amazon Fresh and Blue Apron.

The sector is small now, but growing rapidly.

"It is very niche. About 2% or 3% of all goods on groceries are bought online, and we expect the space could explode to 13% over the next 5 years because of the penetration of the internet," said Spencer Levy, senior economic adviser for CBRE research.