Elizabeth Warren unveils 'economic patriotism' plan calling for aggressive market intervention and active currency management

Apple now requires apps that use Facebook or Google sign-in options to use its new privacy-focused Log in with Apple service.Technologyread more
Powell began a speech Tuesday in Chicago by addressing "recent developments involving trade negotiations and other matters."The Fedread more
Stocks surged after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was open to easing monetary policy to save the economy.US Marketsread more
Equity ETFs had $19.9 billion in outflows last month, according to a recent report from State Street Global Advisors.Marketsread more
"I know this sounds odd," CNBC's Jim Cramer says. "But these are companies that the president sees as uniquely Democratic."Technologyread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is running for president, on Tuesday called for aggressive government intervention in U.S. markets in a wide-ranging and detailed proposal to create...Politicsread more
A Democratic committee leader said the White House told ex-staffers Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson not to comply with its subpoenas.Politicsread more
The growth of e-commerce has increased demand for warehouse space exponentially, but one subset of that real estate sector is really heating up: Cold storage warehouses and...Real Estateread more
The campaign pitches donors and fundraisers a chance to be one of Biden's "most dedicated supporters" and to help "fuel a professional and inclusive campaign."Politicsread more
Druckenmiller thinks Trump will lose in 2020, but the billionaire investor is especially concerned that a far-left Democrat will win.Marketsread more
BTIG initiates coverage of Uber and Lyft with buy ratings and respective price targets at $80 and $77.Investingread more
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday called for aggressive government intervention in U.S. markets in a wide-ranging and detailed proposal to create jobs and pursue "fundamental" and "structural" economic changes.
Warren wrote that her administration would:
In an accompanying proposal also published Tuesday, Warren, of Massachusetts, wrote that her administration would invest $2 trillion over 10 years in climate-related research, manufacturing and exporting. The plan will help achieve the targets set out in the Green New Deal proposed earlier this year by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex, D-N.Y., and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.
"If we can aggressively intervene in markets to protect the interests of the wealthy and well-connected — as we have for decades with bailouts and subsidies — then we can damn well use all the tools at our disposal to protect the interests of American workers," Warren wrote in the jobs plan.
The plans are the first of several that will outline Warren's vision for "economic patriotism," a government-heavy approach to economic planning that contains seeds of President Donald Trump's populist "America First" policies while targeting the Washington corruption that has served as the chief antagonist for Warren's senate career and 2020 presidential bid.
Warren has so far set herself apart from a crowded Democratic field by releasing detailed policy outlines at a rapid clip. She has unveiled proposals to break up massive technology and agricultural companies, relieve student debt and curb the opioid crisis, among other measures. Her campaign has adopted the the slogan "Warren has a plan for that," printing it on t-shirts and tote bags.
One of the specifics that is likely to get the most attention is Warren's pledge to more actively manage the U.S. dollar, the most widely-held currency in the world. In her plan, Warren cited a 2012 policy brief authored by two researchers at the Peterson Institute for International Economics that called for a sharp reduction in the U.S. trade deficit by insisting that "other countries stop manipulating their currencies."
Warren also vowed to create a Department of Economic Development that will oversee trade policy and produce a National Jobs Strategy every four years. By centralizing trade policy, Warren wrote, her administration will fix a corruption problem that has existed across multiple administrations and which she said has promoted "deep ideological opposition to anything that might put the interests of American workers above the interests of multinational corporations or Wall Street."
Warren's climate plan calls for the investment of $2 trillion into three areas:
She would fund the investment nearly entirely with her proposed 7% tax on corporate profits above $100 million, Warren wrote, citing an analysis by Moody's. The analysis also found that Warren's plan would add a quarter of a million jobs in 2020, and more than 1 million by 2029.
While there is no immediate parallel for Warren's domestic spending plan, the international elements of the climate plan appear to have their roots in several successful initiatives that have been launched in recent decades, including the Montreal Protocol that effectively phased out the use of ozone destroying pollutants.
Warren may also find a model for her Green Marshall Plan in an unlikely place: China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.
China already heavily subsidizes its green tech industry, and as a result, Beijing exports solar panels all over the globe that are cheaper than most of their competitors. Green tech transfer is also a feature of China's Belt and Road Initiative, a massive infrastructure development and investment initiative aimed at linking Asia and Europe along the historical Silk Road route.
"We need other countries to slash their emissions, and that means we need to supply the world with clean energy products (at low enough prices to displace dirty alternatives) to put us on the right path," Warren wrote.
The top contenders for the Democratic Party nomination — including Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris — have focused largely on winning over workers and low and middle-income families. Differences have emerged on how best to help the working class — and how dramatically the government should intervene in the economy.
While Biden and Harris have called for more government action to address climate change or provide pay raises to teachers – Biden unveiled his climate plan Tuesday – they have not pushed for as much federal intervention as Warren or Sanders. Warren's plan also takes a shot at Trump, who pledged to revive American manufacturing as he won Rust Belt states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin in 2016.
"In my administration, we will stop making excuses. We will pursue aggressive new government policies to support American workers," Warren wrote.
While Warren has largely aligned with Trump on trade issues, her proposal Tuesday sought to put daylight between the two. While tariffs will remain an option, she wrote that "our principal goal should be investing in American workers rather than diminishing our competitors."