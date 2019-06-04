From wheel to tweel: GM partners with Michelin on airless tire

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Companies added just 27,000 new positions during the month, according to a report from payroll processing firm ADP and Moody's Analytics that was well below Dow Jones...Economyread more
The IMF expects China's growth to slow to 6% next year, and to 5.5% by 2024.China Economyread more
President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.Market Insiderread more
Investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, arguing that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war is threatening to slow down the global economy.The Fedread more
U.S. stock index futures gave back some of their gains on Wednesday after the release of much weaker-than-expected jobs dataUS Marketsread more
'A few people within Nissan decided to get rid of my husband ... that was the easiest way not to do the merger,' Carole Ghosn told CNBC.Autosread more
Mortgage rates are falling fast, but not enough to offset high home prices. Gains in mortgage applications last week were driven by refinances.Real Estateread more
GM and Michelin form a new partnership on a prototype of a radical new type of wheel designed to replace the conventional pneumatic tires.Autosread more
Google has appealed a $1.7 billion fine from the European Commission for stifling competition in the online advertising industry, the company said Wednesday.Technologyread more
The increasingly volatile stock market provides few hideouts, but one of them appears to be bitcoin, says Bleakley Advisory Group's Peter Boockvar.Futures Nowread more
General Motors and tire manufacturer Michelin are in a new partnership on a prototype of a radical new type of wheel designed to replace the conventional pneumatic tires and wheels that automakers have relied on for more than a century.
Airless wheels have been a dream for tire manufacturers and automakers alike and offer a number of potential advantages, officials from GM and Michelin noted during a news conference in Montreal. The French company has been working on a concept, dubbed the tweel, for several years and is finally looking at producing it for the mass market under the brand name Uptis, GM and Michelin officials said Tuesday.
"This moves us to the next level of development," said Steve Kiefer, GM's global purchasing chief. He said it's targeted for production by 2024.
The question is, of course, whether the technology will work. GM will still have to confirm that before it locks down final production plans. Competitors, including Bridgestone-Firestone, are also working on airless tires.
In GM and Michelin's current prototype, Uptis looks like a skeletal form of a conventional tire. There are three individual components, starting with an outer layer made of a mix of rubber and synthetic compounds. It features the same sort of tread pattern as a conventional tire. But there are no sidewalls. Instead, the latest prototype uses high-strength composite spokes that are mated to an aluminum hub, which mounts to a car's axle, just like a conventional tire.
The Uptis cannot be inflated. It also can't go flat or experience a blowout, something GM and Michelin believe can improve highway safety. Kiefer noted that industry data shows about 1 in 5 tires will undergo a loss of air pressure at some point each year. Improper inflation is often a cause of crashes and was blamed for hundreds of deaths involving Ford Explorers and Firestone tires two decades ago.
Though most major tire manufacturers have been working on airless technology, their efforts have gone slowly, at least until now. The challenge has been to come up with a design that can match the behavior of conventional tires in terms of performance, handling, energy efficiency and cost.
Eric Vinesse, Michelin's head of research and development, said the Uptis will be just as fuel efficient as a conventional tire. Other benefits the companies tout include a lower cost and longer lifespan than conventional tires.
Michelin , which has done extensive virtual testing of the Uptis, has recently begun to run it on real vehicles. GM is testing it on a fleet of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles.
Disclosure: Paul Eisenstein is a freelancer for CNBC. His travel and accommodations to the Movin'On Summit in Montreal, where the press briefing was held were paid for by Michelin.