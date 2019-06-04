GameStop stock plunges as sales fall short of estimates and its dividend is eliminated

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Farmer sentiment hits lowest level since before Trump's election

Farmer sentiment plunged to its lowest level since October 2016 as future economic conditions on the farm worsened and the trade war with China escalated, according to a...

Politicsread more

Trump admin approved nuclear energy transfers to Saudis after...

The Trump administration twice approved the transfer of nuclear energy information to Saudi Arabia following the slaying of Jamal Khashoggi, according to Senate Democrats.

Politicsread more

Tesla just finished its best day of the year

Tesla is still the worst performer of 2019 on the Nasdaq 100 Index, down 42% for the year.

Technologyread more

Stocks just had their second best day of the year — Dow rallies...

Stocks surged after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was open to easing monetary policy to save the economy.

US Marketsread more

Tiffany says sales to Chinese tourists are plummeting because of...

Tiffany & Co. blamed disappointing quarterly results on a steep decline in Chinese tourists, the company said Tuesday.

Investingread more

Amazon paid a Trump fundraiser to lobby against vendors who sell...

Brian Ballard, a leading fundraiser in Florida for Trump during the 2016 election, has been lobbying members of Trump's administration and Congress on Amazon's behalf to fight...

Politicsread more

Majority of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's 2020 campaign workers sign...

Nonmanagement campaign employees authorized the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2320 to represent them in negotiations with campaign leadership,...

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Salesforce,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Tuesday, June 4.

Market Insiderread more

Salesforce shares rise on earnings beat

Salesforce's earnings report follows a slide in the company's stock price since April, though some analysts say the selloff is overdone.

Technologyread more

GOP hopes Trump is bluffing on Mexico tariffs so it doesn't have...

Mitch McConnell and members of the Senate GOP caucus hope Trump will scrap tariffs on Mexico before they have to decide whether to rebuke the president.

Politicsread more

Stan Druckenmiller sold stocks and bought Treasurys after Trump's...

The billionaire hedge fund manager says he sold nearly all of his investments and piled into Treasurys following Trump's China tweet in May.

Marketsread more

FDA approves Lilly's migraine drug as first ever cluster headache...

The drug will be priced the same as for migraine on a per milligram basis, but the cost will vary depending on the length of treatment. Emgality for migraines costs $6,900 a...

Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Retail

GameStop stock plunges as sales fall short of estimates and its dividend is eliminated

Emma Newburger@emma_newburger
Key Points
  • GameStop shares fell nearly 14% in after hours trading Tuesday after the retailer reported a 13.3% fall in first-quarter revenue and a 10.3% sales decline.
  • The company said it would eliminate its quarterly dividend, effective immediately, to save about $157 million a year.
  • Gamestop is struggling with lower video game and console sales at stores as well as a decline in profits due to shifting preferences towards downloadable video games and streaming.
Customers browse collectible video game merchandise for sale at a GameStop Corp. store in West Hollywood, California.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

GameStop shares tumbled nearly 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the retailer announced it would eliminate its dividend as video game sales continue to decline and put pressure on its business. 

In the latest quarter, GameStop unexpectedly reported a net profit, but its revenue fell short of Wall Street's expectations. 

With sales expected to continue to decline, the company said it would eliminate its quarterly dividend, effective immediately, to save about $157 million a year.

The company's net income fell to $6.8 million, or 7 cents per share, in the first quarter from $28.2 million, or 28 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier. Net sales also fell to $1.55 billion from $1.79 billion in the year-ago period.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected the company to post a loss of 3 cents per share on revenue of $1.64 billion. 

GameStop said it expects full-year 2019 sales to fall between 5% and 10%. The retailer is struggling with lower video game and console sales at stores, as well as a decline in profits due to shifting preferences towards downloadable video games and streaming.

Shares of the company were down 38% year to date as of Tuesday's close, after the stock plummeted in late January when the company ended efforts to sell itself.