Despite tariffs, hotel operators double down on China expansion and eye Vietnam

The Trump administration twice approved the transfer of nuclear energy information to Saudi Arabia following the slaying of Jamal Khashoggi, according to Senate Democrats.Politicsread more
Farmer sentiment plunged to its lowest level since October 2016 as future economic conditions on the farm worsened and the trade war with China escalated, according to a...Politicsread more
Tesla is still the worst performer of 2019 on the Nasdaq 100 Index, down 42% for the year.Technologyread more
Stocks surged after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was open to easing monetary policy to save the economy.US Marketsread more
Brian Ballard, a leading fundraiser in Florida for Trump during the 2016 election, has been lobbying members of Trump's administration and Congress on Amazon's behalf to fight...Politicsread more
Computer scientists have been working on some of their underlying technologies for more than half a century — so why can't Apple make Siri work better? Here's where virtual...Technologyread more
Nonmanagement campaign employees authorized the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2320 to represent them in negotiations with campaign leadership,...Politicsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Tuesday, June 4.Market Insiderread more
"Remember, good things can still happen, but don't get overconfident, because bad things can happen, too," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Mitch McConnell and members of the Senate GOP caucus hope Trump will scrap tariffs on Mexico before they have to decide whether to rebuke the president.Politicsread more
Chinese tourism to the U.S. has dropped for the first time in 15 years amid the ongoing trade war.Travelread more
A number of hotel CEOs at the NYU Hospitality Conference in New York this week said tariffs and heightened rhetoric between officials in Washington, D.C., and Beijing have made the U.S. a less appealing destination for international travelers.
"The concern is that the image out around the world, where millions and millions are traveling for the first time, is that the U.S. is not a welcoming destination … and we continue to lose market share," Jonathan Tisch, CEO and chairman of Loews Hotels, told CNBC.
The latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department shows Chinese tourism to the U.S. has dropped for the first time in 15 years amid the ongoing trade war.
However, the U.S.-China tensions have emboldened U.S. hotel operators to double down on their expansions across China to ensure they get their brand in front of the important Chinese traveler.
Large hotel operators Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt have been aggressively expanding across China in 2019.
"On a global basis, one of the key megatrends is Chinese outbound travel," Hyatt CEO Mark Hoplamazian told CNBC.
Hyatt operates 70 hotels and counts 100 more in development across the country.
Intercontinental Hotels Group, the owner of Holiday Inn and Kimpton Hotels, is also laser-focused on expanding across China.
"I was just over in China two weeks ago and talking to top developers in China," IHG CEO Keith Barr told CNBC. "They are signing more hotels with us. We've just signed our 400th hotel there and have 400 more in development — so, real momentum there. But there is that uncertainty [due to tariffs]."
While market participants have grown worried about a consumer boycott of American brands in China, major hotel operators do not see signs of one inside the country.
"We haven't seen anything that would lead us to be concerned about that," Hyatt's Hoplamazian said. "I would also point out that we are a significant employer in China. We've got a number of important partnerships with major Chinese corporations that own our hotels. When you really think about the impact of a boycott or some sort of action against a brand like ours, it would actually impact a lot of local Chinese businesses including some state-owned enterprises."
Hyatt and IHG are also seeing opportunity in Vietnam, which has increasingly become a bigger tourist destination.
"One interesting thing I always pay attention to is do you see foreigners going into a country and buying real estate," said Hoplamazian. "And we've seen a surge in real estate acquisitions in Vietnam's resort destinations. A lot of people from China, Korea, even Japan are buying resort properties [in Vietnam]. We see this as a sign of an attractive market."
Vietnam has become a bigger focus for manufacturing, as well, with more U.S. companies looking to decouple from China in light of tariffs.
A recent study from Nomura's Asia team found that Vietnam is by far the largest beneficiary of the U.S.-China trade diversion, gaining 7.9% of GDP between the first quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019.