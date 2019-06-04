Japan, US to hold working-level trade talks June 10-11

Trade uncertainties are high on the minds of investors and businesses — but they're not the only risk facing the U.S. economy right now, said Mary Daly, president and chief...US Economyread more
The U.S.-China trade war and the threat that Chinese firms could be cut off from American technology has boosted China's push for its own semiconductor industry.Technologyread more
The bond market is digging in for a long period of low interest rates, and just how low they go could be up to President Donald Trump.Market Insiderread more
In an interview at the Money20/20 Europe conference, Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk said Chinese tech stocks have taken a hit from the trade war between the U.S. and China.Technologyread more
Walmart hopes to retain more young talent, with degrees in fields related to technology.Retailread more
The St. Louis Federal Reserve president is the first Fed official to say recent events may require a central bank response.Economyread more
Stocks in Asia traded cautiously on Tuesday afternoon amid ongoing global trade tensions.Asia Marketsread more
Trump, who objected to past disaster relief efforts over funding allotted for the hurricane-ravaged U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, said he would support the plan passed...Politicsread more
Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon are facing potential regulatory scrutiny and investors are paying close attention.Technologyread more
Australia's central bank cut its main cash rate a quarter of a percentage point to a record low of 1.25% on Tuesday, a well-flagged move given weakness in inflation and...Central Banksread more
Japan and the United States will hold working-level talks on trade in the United States on June 10-11, Japan's economy minister said on Tuesday.Traderead more
Japan and the United States will hold working-level talks on trade in the United States on June 10-11, Japan's economy minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, said on Tuesday.
During the talks, the two countries will discuss technical aspects of industrial and agricultural goods trade, Motegi told a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting.