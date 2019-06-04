Shell eyes dividend boost after 2020

Trade uncertainties are high on the minds of investors and businesses — but they're not the only risk facing the U.S. economy right now, said Mary Daly, president and chief...US Economyread more
Royal Dutch Shell on Tuesday said it expects to increase its dividend payouts to shareholders once it completes a $25 billion share buyback by the end of 2020.
The world's second largest oil and gas company also expects its free cash flow - cash available to pay for dividends and share buybacks - to rise to around $35 billion per year by 2025 at a Brent crude oil price of $60 per barrel.
That compares with $28-33 billion in free cashflow it expects to deliver by the end of next year.
Shell, the world's biggest dividend payer at $16 billion a year, last increased its quarterly dividend in the first quarter of 2014 to $0.47 per share.