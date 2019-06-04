Tesla chart has gotten so bad, it's good, technical analyst says

Stocks surged after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was open to easing monetary policy to save the economy.US Marketsread more
Apple now requires apps that use Facebook or Google sign-in options to use its new privacy-focused Log in with Apple service.Technologyread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
Powell began a speech Tuesday in Chicago by addressing "recent developments involving trade negotiations and other matters."The Fedread more
"For whatever reason, the president's whims have trumped his pro-business attitude — he's anti-business," CNBC's Jim Cramer contends.Investingread more
Equity ETFs had $19.9 billion in outflows last month, according to a recent report from State Street Global Advisors.Marketsread more
A new esports ETF has started trading on the NYSEETF Edgeread more
"I know this sounds odd," CNBC's Jim Cramer says. "But these are companies that the president sees as uniquely Democratic."Technologyread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is running for president, on Tuesday called for aggressive government intervention in U.S. markets in a wide-ranging and detailed proposal to create...Politicsread more
CVS Health signaled it may close more stores, even as it redesigns some of its locations to focus more on health services Tuesday at the company's investor day.Health and Scienceread more
A Democratic committee leader said the White House told ex-staffers Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson not to comply with its subpoenas.Politicsread more
It might be time for investors to take Tesla for a spin.
That's according to Cornerstone Macro technical analyst Carter Worth, who sees the stock making a U-turn after hitting its lowest level in more than three years. Shares of the electric automaker have fallen 43% this year as the company has had to navigate a quagmire around production issues and CEO Elon Musk's behavior.
"It's a high-beta stock that yes is down, but it's down so much at this point that I think a contrarian call is the thing to do," Worth said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money."
Worth pointed out that over the years, Tesla has had the tendency to way overshoot or lag the market. Since 2014, the S&P 500 has rallied 43 percent whereas Tesla, with the recent drop, is actually down 14 percent. But at this point, Worth believes that Tesla has "undershot by such an amount that actually it's so bad, it's good."
What's more, the stock is now not only trading below its 150-day moving average, but at its lowest point below the indicator ever in its history.
"I want to make the bet that Tesla actually is a time if you're short to be covering, and to be in small speculative longs," said Worth.
Tesla rallied more than 6 percent Tuesday.