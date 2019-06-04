Tiffany says sales to Chinese tourists are plummeting because of the trade war

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow surges 450 points as Fed signals it will help economy if...

Stocks surged after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was open to easing monetary policy to save the economy.

US Marketsread more

Vice Chair Clarida: If economy slows, Fed will implement policy...

He said he will be watching current conditions, in particular the trade war and the inverted yield curve in the bond market, for clues about where the Fed should go next.

The Fedread more

Powell says the Fed will 'act as appropriate to sustain the...

Powell began a speech Tuesday in Chicago by addressing "recent developments involving trade negotiations and other matters."

The Fedread more

Apple didn't just take a stance on privacy, it twisted the knife...

Apple now requires apps that use Facebook or Google sign-in options to use its new privacy-focused Sign in with Apple service.

Technologyread more

Farmer sentiment hits lowest level since before Trump's election

Farmer sentiment plunged to its lowest level since October 2016 as future economic conditions on the farm worsened and the trade war with China escalated, according to a...

Politicsread more

Tiffany says sales to Chinese tourists are plummeting because of...

Tiffany & Co. blamed disappointing quarterly results on a steep decline in Chinese tourists, the company said Tuesday.

Investingread more

Fed vice chair says if the yield curve inverts, he would take it...

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Tuesday he would take the inverted yield curve "seriously" if it "persists for some time."

Marketsread more

Instagram will now let advertisers put more 'influencer' ads in...

Instagram is rolling out "branded content ads"

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Box, CVS, Mattel,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Market Insiderread more

Cramer: Stock could be in trouble if Trump keeps...

"For whatever reason, the president's whims have trumped his pro-business attitude — he's anti-business," CNBC's Jim Cramer contends.

Investingread more

Investors dumped a record amount of equity ETFs in May amid the...

Equity ETFs had $19.9 billion in outflows last month, according to a recent report from State Street Global Advisors.

Marketsread more

This esports ETF offers new way to cash in on the gaming craze

A new esports ETF has started trading on the NYSE

ETF Edgeread more
Investing

Tiffany says sales to Chinese tourists are plummeting because of the trade war

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • After slashing the company's full-year profit outlook to low-to-mid-single-digit growth from mid-single-digit growth, Tiffany cited "dramatically" lower foreign tourist spending.
  • "We have seen a sharp decrease to sales to tourists in the U.S. in the range of 25%. Even sharper for Chinese tourists," Tiffany's chief executive officer Alessandro Bogliolo said on the company's conference call. 
  • China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned Chinese citizens Tuesday against traveling to the United States, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
A shopper carries a Tiffany & Co. retail bag on Fifth Avenue in New York, May 30, 2019.
Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. blamed disappointing quarterly results on a steep decline in Chinese tourism, the company said Tuesday.

After slashing the company's full-year profit outlook to low-to-mid-single-digit growth from mid-single-digit growth, Tiffany cited "dramatically" lower tourist spending.

"The tourists in the U.S. represent a low double-digit percentage of our total sales in the U.S. and we have seen a sharp decrease to sales to tourists in the U.S. in the range of 25%. Even sharper for Chinese tourists," Tiffany's chief executive officer Alessandro Bogliolo said on the company's conference call.

Since the start of May, tensions between the U.S. and China have escalated while the world's two largest economies struggle to pass a trade agreement. A broken trade deal with China caused President Donald Trump to hike tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods and in retaliation, China put tariffs on $60 billion worth of imports.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned Chinese citizens Tuesday against traveling to the United States, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Beijing cautioned those working, studying and traveling in America.

Tiffany's chief financial officer and executive vice president Mark Erceg said Tiffany is "being affected by the softness in foreign tourist spending;" However, Tiffany is also affected by "the recent imposition of higher tariff rates on jewelry products that we export from the U.S. into China and our decision to not meaningfully increase our retail prices in China at the present time," Erceg added.

For the first-quarter the jewelry-maker's net income fell 12% to $125.2 million, or $1.03 per share. This beat analysts expectations of $1.02 earnings per share, according to Refinitiv.

Tiffany earned $1.003 billion in revenue, missing the $1.015 billion forecast by analysts. The jewelry-maker's same-store sales missed estimates in every region. In the U.S. same-store sales dropped 5%, compared to the 1.2% estimated.

The largest comparable sales drop was in Europe, which dropped 7%, compared to the expected increase of 1.8%.

After dropping in premarket trading, Tiffany's stock was 3% higher on Tuesday. Shares of Tiffany are up more than 16% so far this year.