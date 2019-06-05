Bernie Sanders takes his fight against Walmart to its annual meeting as 2020 primary heats up

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump's pivot to using tariffs as a political weapon is dangerous...

President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.

Traderead more

There's a drawback to the Fed rate cuts the market so craves

Bank earnings could take a 10% hit if the Fed cuts rates by 75 basis points by 2020, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Marketsread more

Sanders takes Walmart fight to its annual meeting as 2020 primary...

Sanders introduces a shareholder proposal that would make the company's roughly 1.5 million hourly workers eligible for board nominations.

Politicsread more

The economy is slowing, but not as bad as private payrolls report...

Economists say while the soft ADP number is an anomaly, they do think the job market is weakening and will worsen if Trump moves forward with tariffs.

Market Insiderread more

This is what tariffs and antitrust could cost Apple

Apple is facing two major threats to its bottom line in the form of tariffs and antitrust regulations.

Investingread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Campbell Soup, Vera...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Walmart CEO: Federal minimum wage 'is lagging behind,' Congress...

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the federal minimum wage in the U.S. of $7.25 per hour is "too low" and "lagging behind."

Retailread more

SEC adopts rule to protect ordinary investors, but critics say...

The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved a rule that will require brokers to act in the best interest of clients when making investment recommendations.

Personal Financeread more

Amazon's devices chief explains how Alexa is changing what people...

Amazon's hardware devices chief Dave Limp told CNBC that while Alexa is not necessarily getting consumers to buy more online, it is helping popularize products like audio...

Technologyread more

YouTube says it is banning supremacist videos

YouTube says it will ban videos that allege "a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion."

Technologyread more

These charts show how Powell is the most important thing to the...

Stock traders are warming up to a shift in the Fed's plans for monetary policy, encouraged by indications that it could cut interest rates.

Marketsread more

Pelosi says Trump's Mexico tariffs are a 'distraction' from the...

The goal should not be "punishing Mexico," Pelosi said, "because in punishing Mexico, we'll be punishing America as well."

Politicsread more
Politics

Bernie Sanders takes his fight against Walmart to its annual meeting as 2020 primary heats up

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • Bernie Sanders introduces a Walmart shareholder proposal to give workers a seat on the board.
  • He also calls on the giant retailer to raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour.
  • While the measure may not pass, Sanders is trying to win working-class votes to win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
VIDEO3:0803:08
Bernie Sanders speaks at Walmart shareholder meeting, pushes for higher wages
Squawk Alley

Sen. Bernie Sanders took his crusade against Walmart to the mammoth retailer's annual meeting Wednesday, backing a push to give workers a spot on the company board.

The Vermont independent stopped in Bentonville, Arkansas, in the heat of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary to show support for Walmart's hourly associates. Sanders — who has long pushed the retailer to boost wages and benefits — sees condemnation of corporate titans as a way to separate himself from a crowded Democratic field.

The senator introduced a shareholder proposal — on behalf of Walmart employee and labor advocate Cat Davis — that would make the company's roughly 1.5 million hourly workers eligible for board nominations. Founder Sam Walton's family holds a majority of the company's shares and opposes the measure.

"Walmart can strike a blow against corporate greed and a grotesque level of income and wealth inequality that exists in our country," Sanders said in a two-minute comment introducing the proposal and calling for wage increases at Walmart.

Results of the shareholder vote were expected later in the day.

Sanders' appearance holds obvious political benefits for the senator. He criticized Walmart's leadership while standing in the same room as its CEO Doug McMillon — and backed the working-class voters he hopes will help propel him to the Democratic presidential nomination.

"Frankly, the American people are sick and tired of subsidizing the greed of some of the largest and most profitable corporations in this country," Sanders added during his remarks, noting that some Walmart employees rely on public assistance programs such as Medicaid.

Protestors gather outside Walmart's shareholder meeting as Sen. Bernie Sanders was slated to speak at the event.
Amanda Lasky | CNBC

Protesters gathered outside the meeting — some from the group "United for Respect," which has pushed for a worker presence on Walmart's board — held signs supporting Sanders' 2020 campaign and calling for a $15 per hour minimum wage.

When Sanders confirmed last month he would attend the meeting, Walmart said it hoped the senator would "approach this visit not as a campaign stop, but as a constructive opportunity to learn about the ways we're working to provide increased economic opportunity, mobility and benefits to our associates."

Before Sanders spoke, McMillon highlighted the company's efforts to increase its starting wage to $11 per hour. He also called on Congress to pass a "thoughtful plan to increase" the federal minimum wage, taking into account "phasing and cost of living increases to avoid unintended consequences."

On Wednesday, Sanders argued that a $15 per hour minimum wage "is not a radical idea." He noted that Walmart competitors such as Amazon and Target have started to phase in a $15 per hour pay floor.

As criticism of wealthy individuals and corporations has taken hold across the political spectrum, 2020 Democratic candidates have more directly targeted large corporations. Along with Walmart, Sanders has slammed Amazon and its CEO Jeff Bezos and helped to push the company to hike its minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has also taken aim at corporate America, pushing to break up tech companies such as Amazon and Apple and agricultural giants such as Monsanto. Warren has proposed a plan to allow employees to select at least 40% of a company's board members.

Sanders and Warren's stances have distanced them from rivals like former Vice President Joe Biden, who has tried not to seem too hostile to corporate America.

During the campaign so far, presidential candidates have showed support for workers on strike at grocery chain Stop & Shop and other companies.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.