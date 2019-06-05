Amazon shows off its new warehouse robots that can automatically sort packages

Skip Navigation
Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google are flashing a warning...

Fear of increased government scrutiny has pushed the most popular stocks of this bull market into a precarious chart pattern.

Stocks surge for a second day in a row on bets the Fed will cut...

Stocks rise as Wall Street increase bets that the Fed will lower interest rates this year.

Trump's pivot to using tariffs as a political weapon is dangerous...

President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.

Tesla's outpacing its electric car competitors, with May demand...

The key metric of deliveries for Tesla is bouncing back after a disappointing first quarter.

This is what tariffs and antitrust could cost Apple

Apple is facing two major threats to its bottom line in the form of tariffs and antitrust regulations.

This statistic is a key reason why Walmart, Target and Costco are...

Walmart, Target, Costco and America's dollar stores are thriving today, while other retailers flounder. A look at why by retail analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The economy is slowing, but not as bad as private payrolls report...

Economists say while the soft ADP number is an anomaly, they do think the job market is weakening and will worsen if Trump moves forward with tariffs.

Amazon debuts its new delivery drone

Amazon debuted its newest delivery drone at its re:MARS conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Rahm Emanuel is joining an investment bank

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will join investment bank Centerview Partners.

Facebook will reportedly announce cryptocurrency this month

Facebook is reportedly announcing its cryptocurrency this month, and will allow employees on the project to get paid in the new currency.

US airlines are bumping more travelers as Boeing 737 Max planes...

U.S. airlines in the first three months of the year bumped travelers at the highest rate since the fall of 2017 amid the worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 Max, according...

Joe Biden says he still supports ban on federal funding of...

Joe Biden's stance on abortion came under attack on Wednesday after his campaign confirmed that the former vice president still supports the controversial Hyde Amendment,...

Tech

Amazon shows off its new warehouse robots that can automatically sort packages

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Amazon showed off its new robots at its re:MARS conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday. 
  • The robots, called Pegasus and Xanthus, are used in Amazon warehouses and delivery centers to sort and move packages.
Employees arrive at Amazon warehouse in San Bernardino, Calif.
Getty Images

Amazon showed off its new robots at its re:MARS conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday. 

The new robots, named Pegasus and Xanthus, are now being used to sort and move packages and inventory in warehouses and delivery centers, Amazon Robotics vice president Brad Porter said in a presentation. Since 2012, he said, Amazon has deployed over 200,000 robotic drive units in its operations (creating at least 300,000 jobs in that same time).

Here's a video Amazon released showing the robots in action:

