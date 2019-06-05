Amazon shows off its new warehouse robots that can automatically sort packages

Fear of increased government scrutiny has pushed the most popular stocks of this bull market into a precarious chart pattern.Marketsread more
Stocks rise as Wall Street increase bets that the Fed will lower interest rates this year.US Marketsread more
President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.Traderead more
The key metric of deliveries for Tesla is bouncing back after a disappointing first quarter.Investingread more
Apple is facing two major threats to its bottom line in the form of tariffs and antitrust regulations.Investingread more
Walmart, Target, Costco and America's dollar stores are thriving today, while other retailers flounder. A look at why by retail analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.Retailread more
Economists say while the soft ADP number is an anomaly, they do think the job market is weakening and will worsen if Trump moves forward with tariffs.Market Insiderread more
Amazon debuted its newest delivery drone at its re:MARS conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday.Technologyread more
Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will join investment bank Centerview Partners.Wall Streetread more
Facebook is reportedly announcing its cryptocurrency this month, and will allow employees on the project to get paid in the new currency.Technologyread more
U.S. airlines in the first three months of the year bumped travelers at the highest rate since the fall of 2017 amid the worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 Max, according...Airlinesread more
Amazon showed off its new robots at its re:MARS conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
The new robots, named Pegasus and Xanthus, are now being used to sort and move packages and inventory in warehouses and delivery centers, Amazon Robotics vice president Brad Porter said in a presentation. Since 2012, he said, Amazon has deployed over 200,000 robotic drive units in its operations (creating at least 300,000 jobs in that same time).
Here's a video Amazon released showing the robots in action:
Watch: CNBC's full interview with Amazon worldwide consumer chief Jeff Wilke