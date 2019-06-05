CCTV Script 28/05/19

The Trump administration twice approved the transfer of nuclear energy information to Saudi Arabia following the slaying of Jamal Khashoggi, according to Senate Democrats.Politicsread more
U.S. stocks jumped overnight as the major indexes had their second-best day of 2019, each of them rising more than 2% on the day.Asia Marketsread more
U.S. companies are anticipating lower revenue after the U.S. government imposed restrictions on Huawei's ability to purchase products.Technologyread more
Farmer sentiment plunged to its lowest level since October 2016 as future economic conditions on the farm worsened and the trade war with China escalated, according to a...Politicsread more
Tesla is still the worst performer of 2019 on the Nasdaq 100 Index, down 42% for the year.Technologyread more
Stocks surged after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was open to easing monetary policy to save the economy.US Marketsread more
Brian Ballard, a leading fundraiser in Florida for Trump during the 2016 election, has been lobbying members of Trump's administration and Congress on Amazon's behalf to fight...Politicsread more
Computer scientists have been working on some of their underlying technologies for more than half a century — so why can't Apple make Siri work better? Here's where virtual...Technologyread more
Nonmanagement campaign employees authorized the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2320 to represent them in negotiations with campaign leadership,...Politicsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Tuesday, June 4.Market Insiderread more
"Remember, good things can still happen, but don't get overconfident, because bad things can happen, too," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 28, 2019, Tuesday.
At present, the trade dispute between the United States and the European Union is mainly reflected in the import and export of automobiles, that's because about half of the U.S. trade deficit with the European Union comes from autos. Therefore, the automobile industry has become the main battlefield of the game between the two sides. The United States demanded that the European Union follow "automatic export restrictions" .The rules mean that the EU will impose quotas on cars and parts exported to America, once the quota is exceeded, it will stop exporting.
We know that the top five sources of US auto imports are Canada, Japan, Mexico, Germany and South Korea
European Union members Germany, Britain, Italy, Sweden, Slovakia, Hungary, Finland and Spain are among the top 15 sources of imported cars in the United States. Currently, US imposes quota restriction in the new agreement with Canada and Mexico successfully, so, Trump admin who has been aware of the benefits is seeking to reach similar agreement with EU and Japan.
But the EU now says it firmly rejects any automatic export restrictions, because it abides by the world trade organization's MFN. The principle is to ensure that any trade preference given by one member of the WTO to another is immediately and unconditionally given to all other members, in order to ensure that all members compete fairly on the same level.
After countries such as Sweden and France explicitly rejected the Trump administration's terms, the EU said it would impose retaliatory tariffs on 20 billion euros of American goods, including U.S. exports of truck, printers and suitcases, if necessary.
As a result, in the following EU-US trade negotiations, we are likely to see a fiercer situation. And we do not rule out the situation that increasing tariffs bilaterally.