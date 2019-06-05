Cramer's lightning round: Moderna is speculative, but I like them

Skip Navigation
US-Mexico negotiators fail to reach a deal on tariffs,...

The meetings at the White House came days before the 5% tariffs on all Mexican imports were set to kick in.

This statistic is a key reason why Walmart, Target and Costco are...

Walmart, Target, Costco and America's dollar stores are thriving today, while other retailers flounder.

Tesla's outpacing its electric car competitors, with May demand...

The key metric of deliveries for Tesla is bouncing back after a disappointing first quarter.

Stocks surge for a second day in a row on bets the Fed will cut...

Stocks rise as Wall Street increase bets that the Fed will lower interest rates this year.

Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google are flashing a warning...

Fear of increased government scrutiny has pushed the most popular stocks of this bull market into a precarious chart pattern.

Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger proposal for Renault

The merger would have created the world's third-largest automaker.

Trump's pivot to using tariffs as a political weapon is dangerous...

President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.

This is what tariffs and antitrust could cost Apple

Apple is facing two major threats to its bottom line in the form of tariffs and antitrust regulations.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Cloudera, Stitch...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Wednesday. June 5.

Stitch Fix spikes after beating earnings and revenue expectations

Shares of Stitch Fix soared 26% in after-market trading Wednesday after the online personal styling company reported it beat earnings and sales expectations in the fiscal...

A festive mood at Apple's conference for app makers, even as...

Apple's developers are generally excited about Apple software. They say that Apple's tools are the best-in-class, that its iPhone App Store provides easy access to billions of...

Investors are betting a recession is coming, Jim Cramer says

"[Defensive stocks] can do just fine during a slowdown," the "Mad Money" host says.

Cramer's lightning round: Moderna is speculative, but I like them

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Moderna: "I'm gonna tell you to stick with it, it is speculative. I like them very much."

Cedar Fair: "Yeah, I like Cedar Fair. I know, look. The group is down … I like this much more than Six Flags. I think Six Flags is bringing them all down though. "

Mirati Therapeutics: Sell. "Play with the houses money."

Carvana: "Carvana and Carmax are the only two car companies that I – or related to that industry – that I like. I think you got a winner, but it is a growth stock and you have to take a long-term view. "

Allergan: "I still don't like it at $126. You need growth to get a drug stock going."

Fortinet: "I don't know why Fortinet is not doing better. … We need to hear from management, I don't know what's going on."

Chevron: "I think Chevron's a good company, but I'm no longer recommending fossil fuel stocks on the show. … because the millennial fund managers just don't like 'em and they are gonna hurt the darn earth."

