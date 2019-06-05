Cramer's lightning round: Moderna is speculative, but I like them

Moderna: "I'm gonna tell you to stick with it, it is speculative. I like them very much."

Cedar Fair: "Yeah, I like Cedar Fair. I know, look. The group is down … I like this much more than Six Flags. I think Six Flags is bringing them all down though. "

Mirati Therapeutics: Sell. "Play with the houses money."

Carvana: "Carvana and Carmax are the only two car companies that I – or related to that industry – that I like. I think you got a winner, but it is a growth stock and you have to take a long-term view. "

Allergan: "I still don't like it at $126. You need growth to get a drug stock going."

Fortinet: "I don't know why Fortinet is not doing better. … We need to hear from management, I don't know what's going on."

Chevron: "I think Chevron's a good company, but I'm no longer recommending fossil fuel stocks on the show. … because the millennial fund managers just don't like 'em and they are gonna hurt the darn earth."