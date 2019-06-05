Tariffs would cripple Mexico's ability to deal with migration, former US ambassadors say

Flags are seen after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray Caso made statements after a meeting at the State Department May 7, 2018 in Washington, DC.

U.S. and Mexican cabinet ministers are conducting intense negotiations this week to craft solutions on handling Central American migrant flows. They seek to forgo a dangerous path of ratcheting up U.S. tariffs on Mexican imports that would dearly cost both counties.

As former U.S. Ambassadors to Mexico, we urge these senior leaders to de-link trade and immigration and find ways ahead to address the real problems around Central American migration. Otherwise, we face lose-lose outcomes.

Higher tariffs will tax U.S. consumers and producers and weaken the integrated production chains that underpin millions of U.S. and Mexican jobs. Damaging Mexico's economy will cripple its capacity to tackle migrant flows as well as the economic growth that contributed to "net zero" Mexican migration to the U.S. today. Mexico would face a political imperative to retaliate against U.S. exports.

Amid the deepening trade battle with China, the United States and Mexico need each other — to trade, to manage the flow of Central Americans fleeing violence in their homelands, and to work against cross border-crime.