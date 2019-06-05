Ex-US trade rep to Trump: Tariffs cannot fix the root cause of illegal immigration from Mexico

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Trump's pivot to using tariffs as a political weapon is dangerous...

President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.

There's a drawback to the Fed rate cuts the market so craves

Bank earnings could take a 10% hit if the Fed cuts rates by 75 basis points by 2020, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Sanders takes Walmart fight to its annual meeting as 2020 primary...

Sanders introduces a shareholder proposal that would make the company's roughly 1.5 million hourly workers eligible for board nominations.

The economy is slowing, but not as bad as private payrolls report...

Economists say while the soft ADP number is an anomaly, they do think the job market is weakening and will worsen if Trump moves forward with tariffs.

This is what tariffs and antitrust could cost Apple

Apple is facing two major threats to its bottom line in the form of tariffs and antitrust regulations.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Campbell Soup, Vera...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Walmart CEO: Federal minimum wage 'is lagging behind,' Congress...

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the federal minimum wage in the U.S. of $7.25 per hour is "too low" and "lagging behind."

SEC adopts rule to protect ordinary investors, but critics say...

The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved a rule that will require brokers to act in the best interest of clients when making investment recommendations.

Amazon's devices chief explains how Alexa is changing what people...

Amazon's hardware devices chief Dave Limp told CNBC that while Alexa is not necessarily getting consumers to buy more online, it is helping popularize products like audio...

YouTube says it is banning supremacist videos

YouTube says it will ban videos that allege "a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion."

These charts show how Powell is the most important thing to the...

Stock traders are warming up to a shift in the Fed's plans for monetary policy, encouraged by indications that it could cut interest rates.

Pelosi says Trump's Mexico tariffs are a 'distraction' from the...

The goal should not be "punishing Mexico," Pelosi said, "because in punishing Mexico, we'll be punishing America as well."

Ex-US trade rep to Trump: Tariffs cannot fix the root cause of illegal immigration from Mexico

Key Points
  • Placing tariffs on Mexico isn't going to solve the increased flow of migrants across the southern border, says former Ambassador Carla Hills.
  • "Tariffs are not going to fix the poverty in Central America nor the violence," says Hills, an architect of the original NAFTA.
  • President Trump is threatening a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports, starting Monday, unless Mexico takes steps to reduce illegal immigration.
Former U.S. Trade Representative Carla Hills told CNBC on Wednesday that placing tariffs on Mexico isn't going to solve the increased flow of migrants across America's southern border.

Higher levels of poverty and violence have caused Central Americans to make the trek to the Mexican border in hopes of seeking asylum in the U.S., former Ambassador Hills said, calling on the Trump administration to address that problem.

"Tariffs are not going to fix the poverty in Central America nor the violence in Central America," Hills, who served under former President George H.W. Bush as an architect of the original NAFTA, told "Squawk on the Street. "

President Donald Trump announced last week that he would place a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports, starting June 10, if Mexico does not take action to reduce illegal immigration at the border. The tariffs would go up incrementally to as high as 25% in October if Mexico does not address Trump's demands.

This is an issue that the U.S. had been working on in the past, Hills said. "We have a plan but we're not carrying it out."

In 2016, former President Barack Obama's fiscal budget included $1 billion in new aid to Central America in an effort to ease the unaccompanied child migration crisis. But in March, the Trump administration cut aid to the Central American nations as thousands of their citizens continued to flee to the U.S. southern border.

"It's remarkable as the needs go up, the help goes down," Hills said, adding she doesn't see a connection between placing tariffs on Mexican imports and solving what Trump deemed a national emergency on immigration.

The only way to achieve anything is to have a "rational discussion about the causes for migration," Hills offered, saying she does not think the U.S. had laid out clear guidelines for what it wants Mexico to do.

Mexico's top diplomat is meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday in a last ditch effort to prevent the tariffs from taking effect as planned on Monday.

The White House was not immediately available to respond to CNBC's request for comment on Hills' remarks.

Key Points
  • Sen. Gary Peters argues the Trump strategy does little to address the illegal flow of migrants, and it will only hurt workers in American states.
  • The Michigan Democrat says he's especially concerned about Detroit automakers that have major production facilities in Mexico.
  • GOP Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio says President Trump should not follow through with his Mexico tariff threat.