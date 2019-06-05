Ford to close Bridgend engine plant in UK

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google are flashing a warning...

Fear of increased government scrutiny has pushed the most popular stocks of this bull market into a precarious chart pattern.

Marketsread more

Dow jumps 160 points as stocks surge for a second day on Fed...

Stocks rise as Wall Street increase bets that the Fed will lower interest rates soon.

US Marketsread more

Trump's pivot to using tariffs as a political weapon is dangerous...

President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.

Traderead more

Tesla's outpacing its electric car competitors, with May demand...

The key metric of deliveries for Tesla is bouncing back after a disappointing first quarter.

Investingread more

This is what tariffs and antitrust could cost Apple

Apple is facing two major threats to its bottom line in the form of tariffs and antitrust regulations.

Investingread more

This statistic is a key reason why Walmart, Target and Costco are...

Walmart, Target, Costco and America's dollar stores are thriving today, while other retailers flounder. A look at why by retail analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Retailread more

The economy is slowing, but not as bad as private payrolls report...

Economists say while the soft ADP number is an anomaly, they do think the job market is weakening and will worsen if Trump moves forward with tariffs.

Market Insiderread more

US airlines are bumping more travelers as Boeing 737 Max planes...

U.S. airlines in the first three months of the year bumped travelers at the highest rate since the fall of 2017 amid the worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 Max, according...

Airlinesread more

Amazon debuts its new delivery drone

Amazon debuted its newest delivery drone at its re:MARS conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Technologyread more

Joe Biden says he still supports ban on federal funding of...

Joe Biden's stance on abortion came under attack on Wednesday after his campaign confirmed that the former vice president still supports the controversial Hyde Amendment,...

Politicsread more

Sanders takes Walmart fight to its annual meeting as 2020 primary...

Sanders introduces a shareholder proposal that would make the company's roughly 1.5 million hourly workers eligible for board nominations.

Politicsread more

The $344 million Powerball winner picked his numbers from a...

Retiree Charles W. Jackson Jr. found his winning lottery numbers on a slip of paper in a fortune cookie. At first he thought he'd only won $50,000.

Moneyread more
Autos

Ford to close Bridgend engine plant in UK

Jesse Pound
Key Points
  • The Bridgend plant has 1,700 employees.
  • Ford announced last week that it would layoff 7,000 employees by August.
  • Those layoffs include 1,500 US employees who took voluntary buyouts last year.
A general view of the Ford engine plant on January 12, 2019 in Bridgend, Wales.
Matthew Horwood | Getty Images

Ford Motor is closing an engine plant in the UK as it restructures its global workforce, sources told CNBC.

The closure of the plant in Bridgend, Wales, which has 1,700 employees, comes as Ford is reducing its workforce in the U.S. and foreign markets.

The Detroit automaker said last month it plans to lay off 7,000 people by August. Those layoffs, most of which are expected to be overseas and focus on white-collar jobs, are designed to save Ford $600 million annually. The company also said earlier this year it was looking to restructure its European segment, which has about 53,000 employees.

Ford declined to comment on reports of the plant closure.

The 7,000 planned layoffs include roughly 1,500 voluntary buyouts taken by U.S. employees last year and will reduce Ford's white-collar workforce by 10%. The company has about 199,000 employees overall, according to a securities filling.

The plant closure was previously reported by Sky News and The Financial Times.

—CNBC's Phil LeBeau and Reuters contributed to this report

Next Article
Autos

Ford to cut 7,000 jobs by August, including 900 this week

Ashley Turner@Ashley_MTurner
Key Points
  • Ford is laying off about 10% of its global salaried workforce, the company said Monday. 
  • The job cuts are part of the companies restructuring effort and is expected to save the No. 2 automaker $600 million annually.
  • Most of the reductions are overseas with roughly 2,300 of the job cuts coming from the United States.