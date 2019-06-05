The gender wage gap widens among educated workers

Stock traders are warming up to a shift in the Fed's plans for monetary policy, encouraged by indications that it could cut interest rates.Marketsread more
Companies added just 27,000 new positions during the month, according to a report from payroll processing firm ADP and Moody's Analytics that was well below Dow Jones...Economyread more
The IMF expects China's growth to slow to 6% next year, and to 5.5% by 2024.China Economyread more
President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.Traderead more
"The Fed needs to take out the inverted curve fear more than they need to address the fundamental fallout from the trade war," says the Leuthold chief investment strategist.Investingread more
Peloton says it has not yet decided on the number or price range of shares it expects to sell.Health and Scienceread more
The remarks echoed those a day earlier from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and others who said they are closely watching the impact the trade war is having on the economic...The Fedread more
The rising gap between the rich and everyone else has fueled unrest across the world, from Europe's ongoing Brexit crisis to this year's elections in India. A sharp reduction...Politicsread more
Sen. Gary Peters from Michigan says he's especially concerned about the impact on the auto industry due to several U.S.-based automakers having major production in Mexico.Politicsread more
Over the past 30 years, the S&P 500 has traded positively in the month of June only 55 percent of the time. And the broad measure of U.S. stock market performance has lost an...Executive Edgeread more
Amazon CEO of Worldwide Consumer Jeff Wilke said robots make Amazon's warehouses more efficient, which lets the company pay higher wages.Technologyread more
College degrees can actually widen the gender wage gap.
Women with a bachelor's degree earn 74 cents for every dollar a man with a bachelor degree makes, according to a new analysis by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Among workers without a degree, in comparison, women make 78 cents for every dollar a man makes.
"Women are earning more degrees than men at every level yet, when it comes to post-college salaries, men are still earning more," said Kim Churches, CEO of the American Association of University Women.
The earnings difference varies by occupation.
Women doctors and sales managers particularly lag behind men income-wise, while in other professions — including teaching and social work — the wage gap narrows.
"This report is a reminder that we need to double down on efforts to recruit and retain women in higher-paying professions, such as finance and STEM," Churches said, referring to careers in science, technology, engineering and math and medicine.
To make matters worse, women leave college with more debt than men.
Women graduate college owing almost $22,000, compared with $18,880 for men.
Black women, in particular, are taking on a disproportionate amount of debt, racking up around $30,400 in student loans to receive their bachelor's degree.
"Many women will begin their careers earning less — and owing more — than their male counterparts, and that sets them up for a lifetime of economic insecurity," Churches said.
More from Personal Finance
The ways student loans stop people from buying a house
Student loan nightmare: Some borrowers have to start over
Student debtors hope Trump lets them declare bankruptcy