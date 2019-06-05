Pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt expects to pay $15 million to settle DOJ drug bribing probe

Skip Navigation
Trump's pivot to using tariffs as a political weapon is dangerous...

President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.

There's a drawback to the Fed rate cuts the market so craves

Bank earnings could take a 10% hit if the Fed cuts rates by 75 basis points by 2020, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Sanders takes Walmart fight to its annual meeting as 2020 primary...

Sanders introduces a shareholder proposal that would make the company's roughly 1.5 million hourly workers eligible for board nominations.

The economy is slowing, but not as bad as private payrolls report...

Economists say while the soft ADP number is an anomaly, they do think the job market is weakening and will worsen if Trump moves forward with tariffs.

This is what tariffs and antitrust could cost Apple

Apple is facing two major threats to its bottom line in the form of tariffs and antitrust regulations.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Campbell Soup, Vera...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Walmart CEO: Federal minimum wage 'is lagging behind,' Congress...

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the federal minimum wage in the U.S. of $7.25 per hour is "too low" and "lagging behind."

SEC adopts rule to protect ordinary investors, but critics say...

The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved a rule that will require brokers to act in the best interest of clients when making investment recommendations.

Amazon's devices chief explains how Alexa is changing what people...

Amazon's hardware devices chief Dave Limp told CNBC that while Alexa is not necessarily getting consumers to buy more online, it is helping popularize products like audio...

YouTube says it is banning supremacist videos

YouTube says it will ban videos that allege "a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion."

These charts show how Powell is the most important thing to the...

Stock traders are warming up to a shift in the Fed's plans for monetary policy, encouraged by indications that it could cut interest rates.

Pelosi says Trump's Mexico tariffs are a 'distraction' from the...

The goal should not be "punishing Mexico," Pelosi said, "because in punishing Mexico, we'll be punishing America as well."

Biotech and Pharma

Pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt expects to pay $15 million to settle DOJ drug bribing probe

Ashley Turner@Ashley_MTurner
HP Acthar made by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals is an anti-inflamatory medicine used by multiple sclerosis patients.
Source: Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt said Wednesday it reached a tentative deal with the U.S. Justice Department to settle a drug bribery probe into Questcor Pharmaceuticals, which it acquired in 2014. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 