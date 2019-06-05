Pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt expects to pay $15 million to settle DOJ drug bribing probe

President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.Traderead more
Bank earnings could take a 10% hit if the Fed cuts rates by 75 basis points by 2020, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.Marketsread more
Sanders introduces a shareholder proposal that would make the company's roughly 1.5 million hourly workers eligible for board nominations.Politicsread more
Economists say while the soft ADP number is an anomaly, they do think the job market is weakening and will worsen if Trump moves forward with tariffs.Market Insiderread more
Apple is facing two major threats to its bottom line in the form of tariffs and antitrust regulations.Investingread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the federal minimum wage in the U.S. of $7.25 per hour is "too low" and "lagging behind."Retailread more
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved a rule that will require brokers to act in the best interest of clients when making investment recommendations.Personal Financeread more
Amazon's hardware devices chief Dave Limp told CNBC that while Alexa is not necessarily getting consumers to buy more online, it is helping popularize products like audio...Technologyread more
YouTube says it will ban videos that allege "a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion."Technologyread more
Stock traders are warming up to a shift in the Fed's plans for monetary policy, encouraged by indications that it could cut interest rates.Marketsread more
Pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt said Wednesday it reached a tentative deal with the U.S. Justice Department to settle a drug bribery probe into Questcor Pharmaceuticals, which it acquired in 2014.
