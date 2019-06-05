Oil sinks 4% as US crude stockpiles unexpectedly surge by 6.8 million barrels

Oil prices plunged as much as 4% on Wednesday, with futures falling to their lowest since January, after the U.S. government reported an unexpected surge in the nation's crude stockpiles.

U.S. commercial crude inventories jumped by 6.8 million barrels in the week through May 31, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported. Stockpiles jumped despite refineries increasing activity and as U.S. crude imports jumped by more than 1 million barrels per day.

That trumped an earlier reading from the American Petroleum Institute that suggested stockpiles rose by 3.5 million barrels in the week. Analysts' had expected stocks to drop by 849,000 barrels, according to a Reuters poll.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell to a session low of $51.21 after the report, the lowest level in more than four months. WTI was down $2.12, or 4%, to $51.36 a barrel around 11:25 a.m. ET (1525 GMT).

Brent futures sank as low as $60.10, edging out a four-month low set on Tuesday. Brent was last down $1.70, or 2.7%, at $60.27 a barrel.

U.S. gasoline inventories also rose by 3.2 million barrels during the week. Stockpiles of distillates, including diesel and home heating fuel, jumped by 4.6 million barrels.

Meanwhile, weekly U.S. oil production ticked up to an 12.4 million bpd, according to a preliminary reading from EIA.

"You had that record U.S. production again and that surge in imports really just overwhelmed the report, and it came in the face of refinery runs ticking up," said John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital.

"Obviously it's more than enough to satisfy demand by a lot and just makes for a really bearish report across the board."

Oil prices have fallen sharply on concerns about slowing demand, but won some respite on Tuesday after a global stock market rally on hopes the Federal Reserve may trim interest rates. Equities extended gains on Wednesday.

The oil market has been weighed down by concerns about slowing global growth due to the U.S.-China trade war and President Donald Trump's threats last week to place tariffs on Mexican imports.

"Really $50 is the legitimate support zone [for WTI] because we had a hard time getting up and through that on the rally through December," Kilduff said. "So that's going to be the next level to watch."

To prevent oversupply and prop up the market, OPEC, together with allies including Russia, has withheld production since the start of the year.