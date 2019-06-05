Oil sinks 4% as US crude stockpiles unexpectedly surge by 6.8 million barrels

President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.Traderead more
Bank earnings could take a 10% hit if the Fed cuts rates by 75 basis points by 2020, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.Marketsread more
Stock traders are warming up to a shift in the Fed's plans for monetary policy, encouraged by indications that it could cut interest rates.Marketsread more
Sanders introduced a shareholder proposal that would make the company's roughly 1.5 million hourly workers eligible for board nominations.Politicsread more
Companies added just 27,000 new positions during the month, according to a report from payroll processing firm ADP and Moody's Analytics that was well below Dow Jones...Economyread more
The IMF expects China's growth to slow to 6% next year, and to 5.5% by 2024.China Economyread more
"The Fed needs to take out the inverted curve fear more than they need to address the fundamental fallout from the trade war," says the Leuthold chief investment strategist.Investingread more
Procter & Gamble was also behind the Gillette ad that addressed the #MeToo movement.Technologyread more
Shares of chipmaker Nvidia, Google parent Alphabet and cloud giant Salesforce are looking especially attractive after big declines for the tech sector, says MIller Tabak's...Trading Nationread more
Peloton says it has not yet decided on the number or price range of shares it expects to sell.Health and Scienceread more
The remarks echoed those a day earlier from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and others who said they are closely watching the impact the trade war is having on the economic...The Fedread more
Oil prices plunged as much as 4% on Wednesday, with futures falling to their lowest since January, after the U.S. government reported an unexpected surge in the nation's crude stockpiles.
U.S. commercial crude inventories jumped by 6.8 million barrels in the week through May 31, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported. Stockpiles jumped despite refineries increasing activity and as U.S. crude imports jumped by more than 1 million barrels per day.
That trumped an earlier reading from the American Petroleum Institute that suggested stockpiles rose by 3.5 million barrels in the week. Analysts' had expected stocks to drop by 849,000 barrels, according to a Reuters poll.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell to a session low of $51.21 after the report, the lowest level in more than four months. WTI was down $2.12, or 4%, to $51.36 a barrel around 11:25 a.m. ET (1525 GMT).
Brent futures sank as low as $60.10, edging out a four-month low set on Tuesday. Brent was last down $1.70, or 2.7%, at $60.27 a barrel.
U.S. gasoline inventories also rose by 3.2 million barrels during the week. Stockpiles of distillates, including diesel and home heating fuel, jumped by 4.6 million barrels.
Meanwhile, weekly U.S. oil production ticked up to an 12.4 million bpd, according to a preliminary reading from EIA.
"You had that record U.S. production again and that surge in imports really just overwhelmed the report, and it came in the face of refinery runs ticking up," said John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital.
"Obviously it's more than enough to satisfy demand by a lot and just makes for a really bearish report across the board."
Oil prices have fallen sharply on concerns about slowing demand, but won some respite on Tuesday after a global stock market rally on hopes the Federal Reserve may trim interest rates. Equities extended gains on Wednesday.
The oil market has been weighed down by concerns about slowing global growth due to the U.S.-China trade war and President Donald Trump's threats last week to place tariffs on Mexican imports.
"Really $50 is the legitimate support zone [for WTI] because we had a hard time getting up and through that on the rally through December," Kilduff said. "So that's going to be the next level to watch."
To prevent oversupply and prop up the market, OPEC, together with allies including Russia, has withheld production since the start of the year.
The group will set its policy when it meets later this month or in early July.
Underlining concerns about oversupply, the head of oil giant Rosneft Igor Sechin said on Tuesday that Russia should pump at will and he would seek compensation from the government if cuts were extended.
A Gazpromneft official said Russian oil companies are ready to boost output if the supply cuts are eased.
Russia's average oil output was 10.87 million bpd on June 1-3, down from an average of 11.11 million bpd in May, two sources familiar with official data said.
The decline follows the discovery in mid-April of contaminated Urals crude in the Druzhba pipeline to Europe.
Further pressuring oil prices and undermining OPEC's efforts to tighten the market has been a surge in U.S. output to record highs, leading to more American crude being exported.
— Reuters contributed to this report