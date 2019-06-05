Tinder's new feature lets users choose up to three sexual orientations

Dating app Tinder is rolling out a new feature that will let users choose up to three sexual orientations.

Starting this month, the app will include a new "orientation" feature, which allows users to choose from several terms to describe their sexual orientation. App users will be able to decide whether those terms are displayed on their profile for others to see.

The labels include "queer," "asexual" and "demisexual." Users were previously only able to choose whether they preferred men, women or both.

Tinder partnered with LGBTQ media campaign group GLAAD to develop the app's new feature.

Existing users will be able to use the orientation function to edit and update their information, while new users will be given the chance to include their sexual orientation when they sign up.

Users will also be given the option to sort the people they have matched with so that those with the same orientation are displayed first.